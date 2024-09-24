Manteno Oktoberfest returns Thursday, celebrating 60 years of chamber of commerce

The end of September means it’s almost time for the Manteno Oktoberfest.

The annual event is set to run Thursday through Sunday and is presented by Gotion.

The company is a new member of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. The festival host, and Gotion Plant Manager Mark Kreusel said “[We’re] trying to be a good neighbor” of the company’s offer to sponsor the festival for $50,000.

Past presenting sponsors have been in the range of $10,000.

This is a milestone year for the chamber, as its celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Festival events include a carnival, parade, live music, food vendors and more. The carnival, by Fantasy Amusements, runs from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

At 7 p.m. Saturday will be the Main Street Pharmacy Lighted Oktoberfest Parade with the theme Peace, Love, and Parade.

The line up is in Manteno Middle School’s drop-off/pick-up lanes. The parade then goes north on Maple Street, east on Fifth Street, south on Walnut Street, west on Section Line Road, north on Maple Street before ending at the middle school.

A list of daily events is below. For more information and a list of addresses participating in Garage Sale Days, go to <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest</a>.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 5-10 p.m. Outdoor bar service.

• 5-7 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours in Main Street Dining Tent.

• 6-10 p.m. Bike Night on Walnut Street.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manteno Garage Sale Days.

• 2-6 p.m. River Valley Animal Rescue Pet Adoption Event on Walnut Street.

• 2-10:30 p.m. Oktoberfest food and street vendors.

• 2-11 p.m. Outdoor bar service.

• 3-4 p.m. WVLI/WFAV/WIVR Van Stop between First and Walnut streets.

• 6 p.m. South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street (lineup meets at 5 p.m. at Legion Park); Shorei Karate demonstrations on First Street.

• 8:30 p.m. Sky Elements Drone Show (viewing area from South Main Street to First Street).

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manteno Garage Sale Days.

• Noon to 10:30 p.m. Oktoberfest food and street vendors.

• Noon to 11 p.m. Outdoor bar service.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Manteno Historical Society open house.

• 2 p.m. Shorei Karate demonstrations on First Street.

• 2-7 p.m. CIRKA showcase at the Second Street Stage.

• 2-3:30 p.m. WVLI/WFAV/WIVR live remote broadcast at the Main Street Stage.

• 6 p.m. Shorei Karate demonstrations on First Street.

• 7 p.m. Main Street Pharmacy Lighted Oktoberfest Parade.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Noon to 3 p.m. Manteno Garage Sale Days; McCullough Gold Star Family Celebration on Walnut Street.

• Noon to 5 p.m. Oktoberfest food and street vendors; Outdoor bar service.

• 5-7 p.m. Manteno American Legion Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling on Main Street (ticketed event).

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 5-7 p.m. Matt Shipley on Main Street Stage.

• 6:30-9 p.m. 4Cast on First Street Stage.

• 7-9:30 p.m. Hillbilly Rockstarz on Main Street Stage.

• 7:30-9:15 p.m. Onslaught on Second Street Stage.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 5:30-6:40 p.m. Big Dog Mercer on First Street Stage.

• 6-7:30 p.m. Katzpa Jammas on Second Street Stage.

• 6:30-8:15 p.m. The Buzzbins on Main Street Stage.

• 7-8:20 p.m. Duke Tumatoe on First Street Stage.

• 8:45-10:45 p.m. Taylor Swift dance party on Second Street Stage.

• 9-11 p.m. All American Throwbacks on Main Street Stage.

• 9:15-10:45 p.m. The Neverly Brothers on First Street Stage.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Noon to 1 p.m. KVSO Brass Band on Main Street Stage.

• 2-7 p.m. CIRKA Showcase (The Traveling Radio Show; Hayden Courville; Kali Coulter; Sean, Cam, and Jathon; Beeso & Friends) on Second Street Stage.

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. Ryan Craig Band on First Street Stage.

• 3-4:30 p.m. Allan Laskey Combo on Main Street Stage.

• 5-6:30 p.m. Serendipity on Main Street Stage.

• 5-6:45 p.m. Tiny Country on First Street Stage.

• 8:15-10:15 p.m. The Strips on First Street Stage.

• 8:30-11 p.m. Rocks Off on Main Street Stage.

• 8:30-10:30 p.m. DJ Sheld on Second Street Stage.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 1:15-2 p.m. Manteno Show Choir on Second Street Stage.

• 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Simsons on First Street Stage.

• 2-3 p.m. Dance Alive! Dance Studio on Second Street Stage.

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. The Baked Potatoes on Main Street Stage.