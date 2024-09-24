KHS will host the 2024 College and Career Fair on Nov. 6

From 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 will be the Kankakee High School 2024 College and Career Fair. This event provides an opportunity to connect with students, showcase programs and help students explore future educational and career paths.

The fair will be held at Kankakee High School, at 1200 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee.

To participate as an employer, contact Lyn McIntosh Daniels, College & Career Post-Secondary Counselor, at <a href="mailto:lyn-mcintosh@ksd111.org" target="_blank">lyn-mcintosh@ksd111.org</a>.

The event is seeking colleges and trade schools to provide information about their application processes, as well as organizations interested in hiring high school students for summer jobs, after-school positions, internships, or post-graduation work opportunities.

Tables and chairs will be provided. Representatives can check in at the KHS Main Office at 8 a.m. to begin set-up. Lunch will be provided for all attendees.