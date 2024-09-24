Harris refuses again to testify in Sullivan's trial

KANKAKEE — For the second time, Xandria Harris refused to testify in the trial of her co-defendant Darius Sullivan.

It occurred Monday during the fourth day of testimony.

On Sept. 7, Harris also refused.

Sullivan is on trial for killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the serious wounding of retired Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Both Sullivan, 28, and Harris, 28, are charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for an incident that occurred at Comfort Inn in Bradley on Dec. 29, 2021.

Sullivan, Harris and their children were staying in a room at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

The two officers were dispatched about two barking dogs left in a car in the hotel’s parking lot.

The officers learned Harris was the owner of the car. They knew her to have children together with Sullivan. They learned he was wanted on three outstanding Kankakee County warrants.

According to police body camera footage, Sullivan shot the officers after they made five attempts to get someone to open the door.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe offered to grant “use immunity” to Harris for her to testify in Sullivan’s trial.

Use immunity allows a defendant to testify without that testimony being used against them in their own trial.

“I plead the Fifth [Amendment],” Harris answered when Rowe asked her if she would testify.

Standing behind her was her attorney, Cierra Norris.

Rowe asked Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to explain to Harris why she could not plead the Fifth.

“We talked about what you testify to cannot be used against you. You no longer have the right to plead the Fifth Amendment. Do you understand?,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“Yes,” Harris said.

Rowe proceeded to question Harris.

“I have a number of questions, 148, I would like to ask you. You refuse to answer questions right now without the jury present?” Rowe said.

“Yes. I refuse,” Harris replied.

“You are refusing to testify in front of a jury?” Rowe said.

“Yes. I refuse,” Harris said.

“At this time, your honor, I ask that you hold Ms. Harris in direct criminal contempt,” Rowe said.

Rowe then filed with the circuit clerk’s office a case against Harris and gave copies to Norris, Bradshaw-Elliott and Sullivan’s counsel, Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic and Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones.

The direct criminal contempt case will come before Bradshaw-Elliott Nov. 8.

Rowe is asking for a sentence of more than six months. If found guilty, the possible maximum sentence is 20 years.

<strong>RITTMANIC’S WEAPON</strong>

A forensic firearms expert from the Illinois State Police testified the bullets recovered from the body of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was fired from her service weapon.

That was the conclusion of Tracy Konior during her testimony Monday in the trial of Darius Sullivan.

Sullivan is accused of unholstering Rittmanic’s weapon during a struggle after his 9 mm firearm jammed during an incident at Comfort Inn on Dec. 29, 2021.

Sullivan fired two rounds into Rittmanic's neck.

<strong>ARRESTED IN INDIANA</strong>

During testimony Monday morning, three members of the Indiana State Police testified about the arrest of Sullivan in North Manchester, Ind., on Dec. 31, 2021.

A SWAT team took Sullivan and a Kankakee man, Daniel F. Acros, into custody outside a home in North Manchester.

During a search of the residence, Indiana State Police recovered a firearm from a safe believed to be Sullivan’s.

Police recovered a backpack with ammunition, including two extended drum clips.

In the home’s basement, police recovered a 9mm gun that was located under the mattress of a bed.

Sullivan did not resist arrest, Indiana State Trooper Brandon Henderson said.

Body cam footage showed Sullivan taken into custody.

“Please don’t shoot me,” Sullivan said when asked to walk toward officers, who had commanded him to get on his knees with hands in the air.

When asked by an officer what his name was, Sullivan said, “I’m Darius Sullivan.”

Thirty to 40 members of the Indiana State Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies served the search warrants.

Sullivan’s arrest came hours after two Kankakee men — Bryce Baker and Joshua Adams — were arrested in Rochester, Ind., in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2021, after police spotted their vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, Indiana authorities said.