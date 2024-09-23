Women United creates 300 literacy kits for local students

Reading is an adventure and one that must be accessible.

This was the message Saturday morning as Women United — a group within United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties — gathered at Community Cup Church in Kankakee to assemble literacy kits for local students in celebration of Literacy Month and to support United Way’s Success by Six coalition.

Women United members and volunteers assembled 300 kits for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Each kit supports United Way’s mission to help children be ready for kindergarten and achieve grade-level reading by third grade.

The kits will be distributed to students in United Way’s service areas in the coming weeks.

“Participation in this event directly contributes to a brighter future for young learners,” United Way said prior to the project.

Each kit contained a book, Play-Doh, pencils, scissors, pencil sharpener, construction paper, an activity book, crayons and information on community resources. Everything was packaged in a box that was hand-decorated by a volunteer.

United Way’s Success By 6 coalition is an early childhood community collaborative dedicated to supporting the community through family and parent engagement, early behavioral and mental health services and greater awareness of resources for parents, caregivers, and early childhood providers.