Parents, community rally for Bradley-Bourbonnais students

Over 20 parents and community members rallied to show some love to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students as they arrived to their homecoming dance Saturday evening.

Waving flags and signs and playing upbeat music near the entrance, the group gathered to show school spirit and share positive messages alongside the increased police presence at the school following Friday’s lockdown due to threats.

Bourbonnais resident Rachel Georgoff, whose daughter is a freshman, initiated the idea on social media in hopes of rallying the community to support the student body and staff.

“Everyone experienced something yesterday, and my hope is we can all show up in love and support for our kids, teachers, law enforcement and each other,” Georgoff wrote in her Facebook post. “I know there is fear in some kids and parents, and maybe we can help ease that fear by simply just showing up.”

After Friday’s homecoming parade was canceled due to low student attendance following the incident, Georgoff said she wanted to try to turn the experience around.

“I wanted to show them there’s more good than bad,” she said. “We’re here for them.”

Numerous police vehicles were present around the school Saturday, with officers inside and outside the building on patrols during the dance following a lockdown in response to threats Friday morning.

Bradley police said in a press release they arrested 20-year-old Deshawn K. Rahman, of Bourbonnais, and a 17-year-old male juvenile. They are charged by Bradley police with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass to state supported property and disorderly conduct: school threat.

“At approximately 7:15 a.m. this morning, BBCHS was made aware of a potential threat involving a bus incident. The report was that two non-BBCHS students were planning on attacking a BBCHS student with a weapon,” the Friday press release said.

“A lockdown of the school and buses was ordered and the subjects in question were in custody by 7:22 a.m. and after a thorough search of both the subjects and building, it was determined that there was no weapon.”

Bradley police said in the press release they had also received copies of the social media threats being shared around the community.

“While these are actively being investigated and we’re working with BBCHS Administration on security concerns, there has thus far been no credibility found in these posts,” the press release said.

Regarding bus rider policy, the school sent an email to parents and guardians Friday afternoon.

“Due to recent events, we want to remind students and families of our bus rider policy,” the email said. “All bus rider students MUST show a valid student ID and MUST be on their correct bus route to get onto the bus.”

Student ID’s include physical identification cards or the student’s ID on the Infinite Campus app.

