Haas to host veterans lunch, meet-and-greet Wednesday

KANKAKEE — From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will host a veterans lunch and meet-and-greet event at Project Headspace & Timing’s office at 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The event will give veterans an opportunity to ask questions of Haas and get answers to questions about resources for veterans, as well as learn about the services offered by Project Headspace.

“Join my office and Project Headspace for a free veterans lunch and meet and greet event,” said Haas in a news release. “I invite all local veterans to attend and learn more about the resources available and ways our community can assist you.”

All local veterans are invited to attend. Light lunch will be provided.