A successful Estival Festival

Glow sticks, fire performers and a waning gibbous moon illuminated the night Saturday as the fourth annual Kankakee Estival Festival brought summer 2024 to a close.

Presented by CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts), the all-day music event was held at Bird Park and the Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee.

The free event was open to all ages and featured 30 musical acts across all genres. The festival began in 2021 and exists to showcase local music and artists. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3estfest.com" target="_blank">k3estfest.com</a>.

The final bands of the night — Redneck Remedy on the Art & Sol Main Stage and Carrying Torches on the Faber Financial Stage — wrapped up after 11 p.m. and thus began a countdown to the autumnal equinox.

At 7:34 a.m. Sunday, the calendar officially moved from summer to fall.