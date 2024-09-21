NAACP hosts political forum Tuesday at KCC

KANKAKEE — A political forum featuring candidates for the two Illinois General Assembly seats and a Kankakee County-wide office will be held Tuesday evening in Kankakee Community College’s Student Success Center.

The debate will feature candidates for the state’s 40th Senate District, the 79th House District and the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The debate will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature Democrat State Sen. Patrick Joyce. The Republican Party opponent vying for Joyce’s office, Phil Nagel, has a previously scheduled campaign event and will not be able to attend the Tuesday forum.

“Unfortunately, prior to being notified about the debate, I had a prior obligation, a campaign event,” said Nagel, of Braidwood.

He said he attempted to find an alternative date with the NAACP, but “unfortunately we couldn’t find one,” he said. “Outside of that, I would have loved to attend.”

The 40th District includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. Joyce has been a state senator since November 2019, when he was appointed to fill the position vacated by the resignation of then-State Sen. Toi Hutchinson.

Joyce, of Essex, will still take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and discuss issues until 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Republican incumbent Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, the office holder since July 2010, will take the stage by herself, as Democratic Party challenger Dondi Maricle, of Bourbonnais, will not be at the forum.

Maricle will not be at the forum due to a previous engagement.

At 7 p.m., two-term Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, a state representative since 2020, will face questions along with Democratic Party challenger, Billy Morgan, of Monee.