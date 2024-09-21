Long overdue lanyard to be awarded to family of Army hero who died in battle

Eighty years and 10 days after the battlefield death of Bradley resident Capt. Anthony M. Stefanich, the U.S. Army hero will be honored for his bravery in aiding others.

To note the honor is long overdue is simply stating the obvious.

“Everybody was proud of him,” nephew Mathew Stefanich, of Bourbonnais, said of the uncle he never met. “His name has never died.”

So true.

Dutch authorities, notably the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will present Stefanich’s family members, including Mathew Stefanich, with the Dutch Orange Lanyard in a private ceremony at the Illinois National Guard facility in south Kankakee in coming days.

The lanyard is designated for those personnel of the 82nd and 101st U.S. Airborne Division who stormed the heavily fortified area of Limburg, Netherlands, with the aid of gliders, in a liberation effort in September 1944, known as the Battle of Arnhem.

The lanyard is slated to be presented Sept. 28 during a ceremony at the Kankakee National Guard Armory, 1191 E. 4000S Road.

Asked how his uncle would feel about this honor, Mathew took a moment to respond. He noted he never met him, but based on how Anthony’s brothers reacted, he said his uncle’s response would have likely been simple.

“He would have said he was just doing his job; he was protecting other people,” Mathew said. “He was putting others first rather than himself.”

<strong>A BRIDGE TOO FAR</strong>

In this battle, paratroopers landed near Arnhem, a city of 90,000, and tried to capture the Arnhem bridge across the Rhine River.

Military strategists hoped Operation Market Garden would end the war by Christmas by providing a springboard for ground forces into Germany’s industrial heartland.

The move, however, ground to a halt at Arnhem — which became known as the bridge too far.

Instead, as described in Cornelius Ryan’s book, “A Bridge Too Far,” the Allied troops found themselves outnumbered and outgunned by their German counterparts.

More than 4,000 American and 7,500 British troops died in the nine-day Operation Market Garden.

The lack of military success, however, never diminished the heroism displayed by Allied troops, including Stefanich.

<strong>A BRADLEY WAR HERO</strong>

A decorated officer, in addition of the lanyard, Stefanich received two Purple Hearts, one with an Oak Leaf cluster; a Silver Star; and a Bronze Star.

A Bradley man, Anthony Stefanich, was killed by German gunfire on Sept. 18, 1944, at the age of 27, as a member of the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Military members who survived the deadly encounter long ago received their honors. Those who lost their lives, did not.

Family members, notably Mathew Stefanich and his wife, Lyla, 71, set out more than three years ago to correct that wrong on their uncle’s behalf.

The couple went through numerous ups and downs in their pursuit of the honor. Capt. Stefanich was one of 10 men who died and did not receive their accommodation.

“They didn’t get their award just because they died,” Lyla said.

He was leading his company in a sweeping movement and cleared a landing zone for approaching wooden gliders.

However, when he reached his objective, a flak-riddled, out-of-control glider landed about 150 yards in front of his company in German-held territory.

Seeing the downed glider within the ground they held, enemy troops turned their gunfire from Stefanich’s company to the downed glider.

An obvious problem and in danger of crew members being killed, Stefanich and his patrol unit, with seemingly no regard for their own safety, turned their attention to the enemy.

They were able to outflank the unit. He scattered and annihilated the Germans, according to military recounts of the battle, with the exception of one group in a nearby building.

Then with total disregard on his own personal safety, according to U.S. Army reports, he dashed 50 yards to the downed glider and helped the pilot reach safety.

However, as he returned to the glider to rescue more men, he was fatally wounded by a sniper’s bullet.

“A sniper hit him,” Mathew, 72, said of his uncle’s death. “He was a war hero. His men loved him.”

A nearby farmer and his son grabbed the wounded captain. They brought him to the relative safety of their farm. Troops and medics soon arrived.

The injury the sniper delivered, however, was more than those on hand could overcome. Capt. Stefanich, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and the son of Mathias and Mary Stefanich, died that Sept. 18 day, 10 days short of his 28th birthday.

Mathew is a man of his own note in Kankakee County. He was the first certified paramedic in county history. He served 40 years as a Bourbonnais Fire Protection District paramedic, retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant.

<strong>LANYARD HONOR BROUGHT TEARS</strong>

Capt. Stefanich was one of nine children of Mathias and Mary. Mathew’s father, Joseph, was a younger brother to Anthony.

Mathew noted the day Anthony lost his life, was also the day Joseph joined the army. Two other brothers served in the U.S. Navy.

“Military service was in the family,” he said.

Asked what he will do with the long-sought-after lanyard, Mathew said it will be framed and properly displayed.

“We’re going to put it in the living room,” he said.

A plaque dedicated in Stefanich’s act of heroism is already displayed at the Kankakee facility.

While the lanyard will go home with the captain’s nephew, his memory, his legacy, is for everyone to share.

The farm boy from Bradley, who died on a farm property a world away in perhaps one of the greatest destructive conflicts in human history, will have his legacy live on forever.

“When we found out he was going to get his lanyard, we both cried,” Mathew said of he and his wife. “The uncle I never met will finally get his honor.”