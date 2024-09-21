Hobbie Ave. and Route 50 at 40% mark, anticipated completion date summer 2025

KANKAKEE — Motorists seeking traffic relief relating to a pair of long-running road construction projects will have to grind their teeth for a while longer.

Two extensive construction projects — Hobbie Avenue, a main artery on Kankakee’s northeast side, and the Illinois Route 50 intersection expansion at Armour Road — remain months from completion.

And other than a one-block section allowing for pass through at East Birch Street, Hobbie Avenue remains closed.

At the recent Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, Russell Tobey, president of Kankakee Valley Construction Co., and a member of the alliance’s board of directors, said the two projects under KVCC’s direction are not anticipated to be completed until summer 2025.

Dave Riordan, KVCC’s vice president of operations, said Wednesday each project is about 40% complete.

The approximate 1-mile stretch of Hobbie Avenue between Illinois Route 50 on its north side and East Court Street on its southern end was started about two years ago with utility line replacement and relocation.

Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush explained utility work should be finished by the end of September.

The work will then shift to building the 45-foot-wide road. Sidewalks will also be installed on both sides of Hobbie Avenue.

Piggush is well aware of the headache the project has caused, but the finished product will have been worth the headache.

“No one remembers these issues when it’s all complete,” he said.

Combined, the two projects are being completed at a cost of nearly $21 million.

Hobbie Avenue is a chief crossing point for motorists and trucks.

Utility relocation work at both project sites began about two years ago. Actual reconstruction of Hobbie Avenue began only in the late summer or early fall 2023.

When completed, Hobbie Avenue will be basically 45-feet wide with a north-bound and south-bound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions. The road will be comprised of a 12-inch layer of compressed gravel and then a 9.75-inch thick asphalt layer.

Illinois 50 at Armour Road is going through a very similar process as Hobbie Avenue is undertaking.

The $13.8 million reconstruction of the highest-traveled intersection in Kankakee County began in the fall of 2023 with utility work. Construction of the driving surface began in May.

Like Hobbie, utility companies for water, electricity, telephone/internet, and gas have relocations and modifications to be completed.

“It’s progressing,” Riordan said of Illinois Route 50.