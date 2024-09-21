Central High School students protest, walk out

Some 60 Central High School students staged a protest outside of the school’s front entrance Friday in response to what they described as a lack of openness about the behavior of a now-arrested teacher.

The students were carrying protest signs seeking answers to what they described as a failure to protect students, regarding alleged inappropriate behaviors of now-suspended agriculture teacher Brett M. Sorensen.

The 37-year-old Sorensen, of Paxton, was arrested Tuesday at his home by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents following an investigation into the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

He now faces five Class X felony and three Class 2 felony charges for child pornography in Ford County court.

The investigation took place after police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was placed Wednesday on paid administrative leave. Sorensen has been a Central High School teacher for at least 13 years.

As of Friday, Sorensen remains in custody. A 1 p.m. detention hearing was slated in the Ford County Courthouse. Sorensen has hired Paxton attorney Lance Cagle. The Ford County state’s attorney is Andrew Killian.

It is alleged by students Sorensen repeatedly made inappropriate comments toward female students.

At Friday’s student walkout, Superintendent Matthew Maxwell, who was monitoring the protest from a distance, was asked for a comment by the Daily Journal.

He declined comment. He shared an email statement.

In the statement, Maxwell said Central High principal Marc Shaner met with the student organizers to discuss the walkout.

“While we respect the students’ right to express themselves, we ask that they keep their walkout brief to minimize disruption to the school day,” Maxwell wrote. “Students are expected to return to class promptly, as they have an obligation to attend during normal school hours.”

The students weren’t having any of it. Students, led by a junior Hayden Husch and senior Logan Courville, planned to protest at the school for at least a couple hours and would then leave the property.

At least a significant portion of the protesters were not attending any Friday classes.

<strong>NOT ‘SURPRISED’</strong>

Husch, who did not have Sorensen as a teacher, was unsure if students would return to classes on Monday.

The school, placed in the center of corn and soybean fields in this agriculture-dominated community on Kankakee County’s southern edge, is one of the last places it would suggest a student protest would be staged.

However, many student protesters, as well as parents standing at a distance from the protest, said concerns regarding Sorensen had been expressed for years. To this point, they said, nothing had been done.

“I wasn’t surprised when the arrest happened,” Courville said. “It should have happened a long time ago.”

Courville was a student in Sorensen’s introduction to agriculture class as a freshman. He said the teacher’s behavior toward female students was always viewed by the class as “different.”

The school administration, he said, appeared to “avoid the problem.”

Students met with the administration on Wednesday seeking answers. When they raised pointed questions, Husch said, no answers were provided.

School officials confirmed the meeting and said questions regarding personnel simply cannot be discussed in public.

With shouts of “We want the truth,” and armed with several poster-sized signs — including one reading “Protect Us, Not Your Reputation” — the students gathered near the school’s entrance. About 300 students attend the high school.

<strong>‘SHAMEFUL. DISGUSTING. DISTURBING.’</strong>

Parents Ashly Glenzinski, of Chebanse, and Karlee Stewart, of Ashkum, watched the protest from approximately 50 feet away. Glenzinski has a freshman daughter at the school and Stewart has a sophomore daughter there.

“Where is their obligation to protect our children?” Glenzinski rhetorically asked. “They are just sitting there.”

Stewart was more pointed.

“I just feel like the school system has failed these children. They didn’t protect these kids when they came to them,” she said. “… The lack of protection of our children is shameful.”

Glenzinski jumped in. “Shameful. Disgusting. Disturbing. Protect us, not your reputation.”

Stewart noted her pride as she watched the student protesters.

The two also wondered what other infractions the school system might have kept hidden.

“I don’t have trust here. Our children should be completely safe going to school,” Glenzinski said.

Standing several feet behind the two women was Joe Graham, of Clifton. The father of a sophomore, he simply shook his head.

He said he encouraged his daughter to get involved in Sorensen’s ag program. He said he attended Central with Sorensen several years ago.

He said rumors regarding alleged misconduct have often been heard.

“There is no way this school didn’t know about this,” he said.

Walking to her vehicle, parent Erin Husch, mother of organizer Hayden Husch, said she remains confident in the school.

“I’m confident Central will get everything taken care of properly,” she said, before pausing. “At least I hope.”