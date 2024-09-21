Boilers, Kays meet in first-ever All-City girls flag football game

Area athletic history was made at Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Wednesday night, where the Boilermakers hosted Kankakee in the first-ever All-City girls flag football game.

Girls flag football became the newest IHSA-sanctioned sport ahead of the 2024-25 school year, with Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee the only two local teams to start programs in the first year.

The Boilers won the inaugural contest 22-6 behind two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Elise Munsterman, helping them improve to 7-1 on the year.

Just a few blocks south on Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee, one of the area’s long-standing All-City traditions continued Wednesday with the All-City cross country meet at Bishop McNamara.

The Boilers were winners across the board, winning the girls meet for the 17th straight year and the boys meet for the 15th straight year. Madeline Mellin won her second All-City cross country title in the girls race, with Sullivan Westover giving Bradley-Bourbonnais an individual sweep in addition to the team scores.

