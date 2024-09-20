Herscher police confirm threats made to high school; KSD seeking additional police presence

HERSCHER — After Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School issued a lockdown before school Friday morning following potential threats, Herscher High School was also the victim of threats of violence later in the day.

Police Chief Kurt Quick said Friday two male students made threats on social media, regarding potential harm at the school.

Quick said as of Friday afternoon no arrests had been made, but he was anticipating arrests will be forthcoming.

Extra patrols were made on Friday in the village by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police and Illinois Conservation officers in light of the threats.

KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Additionally, Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Teresa Lance issued a statement about seeking an increased police presence at dismissal time.

"This morning we were made aware of a threat at a neighboring school district; this information was shared by our local City of Kankakee Police Department, which resulted in a lockdown at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. We recognize that our students may have seen this threat posted on social media, which caused increased anxiety among many.

"Later on today, however, we began receiving phone calls that there were threats made against our very own school staff and students. In our efforts to work in concert with our local police department, I notified Chief Kidwell to request additional police presence during school dismissal. Please be aware that at this time, all threats have been unfounded.

"As a school community, we are staying alert and will communicate any necessary updates. We are committed to supporting your child(ren) during this time, and if they require additional emotional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for your understanding and support."