Haas, Joyce receive Friend of Ag award

During the annual Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, several legislators were recognized by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau with the Friend of Agriculture Award.

Recipients included U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Manhattan; State Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Homewood; State Rep. Nick Smith, D-Chicago; State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais; State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. Haas and Joyce were on site to accept tractor-shaped awards.

Each election cycle, the farm bureau selects recipients of this honor to recognize legislators who have been supportive of their agriculture community. Legislators receiving this Friend of Agriculture award recognize the benefits of Illinois’ agricultural products and the important role farmers play in providing quality food, fiber and fuel for our state, nation and world.

The Friend of Agriculture award is given by ACTIVATOR, which is the political action committee of the Illinois Farm Bureau. ACTIVATOR has been funding the award since 1984 and local trustees decide on recipients. The award is given to incumbent legislators who have a proven record of supporting agriculture.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and State House of Representatives are eligible for the distinction. U.S. Senators are not eligible.