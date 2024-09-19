South suburban airport briefly discussed at chamber's annual Legislative Breakfast

Though focusing on the current year, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast, attention briefly turned to a concept that’s been in talks for decades.

While U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, could not be in attendance, her office’s outreach manager, Mia Carter, gave an update of where things stand in the office. Among those updates was information about an airport near Monee.

In a statement prepared by Rick Bryant, who works in Kelly’s office on legislation, Carter read: “The South Suburban Airport has seen major advances in the past year. I want to particularly thank Senator [Patrick] Joyce and [Manteno] Mayor [Tim] Nugent for their continued support as we strive to create the smartest, greenest, most innovative and most user-friendly airport in North America.

“The state recently issued a request for qualifications to companies in the airport business who wish to design, finance, build, operate and maintain the new airport for passenger and cargo services near Monee, Illinois. … Many large, legitimate companies with considerable experience in airport development have already expressed interest including several who have attended briefings in the south suburbs.”