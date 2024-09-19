Manteno to purchase new police radios

MANTENO — When Manteno police officers are using their current mobile radios, they usually lose reception when they go into large buildings, including schools.

That problem will soon be remedied as Manteno trustees unanimously approved the purchase of 25 Motorola radios at a cost of $375,306 at Monday’s village board meeting.

The current radios are 10 years old, the technology is no longer supported and are difficult to be fixed.

“The newer ones have GPS built into them, so you can track an officer if they can’t get them on the radio, at least, we can see where they’re at,” said Alan Swinford, chief of police. “And as kind of a series feature built in to where you don’t have to, in a crisis situation, change channels. … You can just say, ‘switch over to county main or Manteno,’ and they’ll just switch over automatically.”

The new radios also have a Wi-Fi feature that allows transmission inside buildings, including schools.

“These will automatically hook into their Wi-Fi,” Swinford said. “So as soon as they get in, [the radio] hooks into their Wi-Fi, and makes a strong signal in there. So for all those reasons, we looked into upgrading our radio and think the time was due for that.”

Trustee Diane Dole said the purchase of the radios was a budgeted item, and it came in $125,000 under what was earmarked.

“Motorola was chosen due to its compatibility with the KanComm system which all local departments use,” she said. “… We also did check out leasing them, and that wasn’t the correct way to go, either.”

Swinford said during the public safety committee meetings, the village looked at three different levels of radios that Motorola offers, and it decided to purchase the middle level that the company offered.

The radios have been ordered, and it will take four to six months before the department receives the new ones. The older radios will then be traded into KanComm, which will be able to distribute them to a smaller department for possible use.

“It takes a long time,” Swinford said on filling the order, but the wait will be worth it to have the Wi-Fi technology. “… That’s probably the biggest thing. We’ve never been able to get [transmission] out of the schools, so they will be very nice to have.”