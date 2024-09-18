Champions crowned at Kankakee County Speedway

A mere 50 points separated three local drivers in Friday night’s race for a championship title at the Kankakee County Speedway.

Going into Championship Night, the final night drivers can earn points, Austin McCarty, of Bourbonnais, led the pro late model division with 845 points, Chase Osterhoff, of Kankakee, held second place with 809 points, and Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, sat in third with 795 points.

In a heated 20-lap feature race, Hammond, the defending 2022 and 2023 champion, would secure first place for 75 points, ahead of Osterhoff in second, earning 70 points, and McCarty in third for 65 points.

The third-place finish would be enough for McCarty, 26, to hold on to his lead as the season’s overall champion in the division, his first at the speedway.

The victory marked the ninth title for the racing family over 63 years of McCarty Racing since his grandpa, Wayne, won his first title in 1961 — the last one was claimed by his brother, Matt, in 2011.

“I still have a hard time processing it,” Austin, a 2016 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School grad, said of winning the title. “I’ve never really considered myself a front-runner … everything had to fall into place. It feels good.”

It was a competitive season amongst the three pro late model drivers, track promoter Billy Knippenberg Jr., said.

“There was a lot of battling between Austin and Chase, with Matt [Hammond] coming in late in the season,” Knippenberg Jr., said. “All three of those guys can drive race cars really well. In the end, Austin prevailed.”

Austin McCarty was one of seven champions crowned on the night, which hosted 120 cars and 37 total races.

• Deece Schwartz, of Ashmore, won the final pro modifieds race of the night and the points title as well, his third points title in a row and fourth in five years.

• Trevor Bitterling, of Star City, Ind., also won both his season finale and points championship, sweeping both in factory stocks.

• Steven Brooks, of Bourbonnais, won his second modifieds season championship in the past three years. He finished second Friday night to Austin Freidman, of Fairbury.

• Nick Seplak, of Coal City, won Friday’s stock car feature, besting West Lebanon, Ind., native Braiden Keller. Keller was named points champion for the division, his first points championship at the speedway.

• In the sport compact division, Evan Eckhoff, of Onarga, was named points champion, with Matt Mackey, of Delavan, winning the division’s final feature race of the season.

• Jerry Legner, of Verona, won the final Crown Victoria feature of the year, with Matt Prodehl, of Godley, taking home the season title.

<strong>TRIBUTE TO TOMMY</strong>

As part of Championship Night, a special opening ceremony and memorial lap was held to celebrate the life of Tommy Kroll, a champion racer and friend to many at the track.

Kroll, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 3 at his home, his obituary read.

Tommy was an auto body technician most of his life and retired from working at Precision Auto Center in 2018.

Better known by his nickname, “Cocktail,” Tommy was a dirt track stock car racer for 40 years before retiring from racing in 2009.

He won 12 track championship titles throughout his racing career. He drove a late model, limited late model, sportsman and modified.

Tommy raced at Kankakee County Speedway, Fairbury, Farmer City, Santa Fe Speedway and several other tracks. He loved all of his racing fans.

<strong>Friday Sept. 20</strong>

River City Rumble — A Night of Features

Pit gates open 4 p.m.

Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m.

Qualifying laps start at 6:15 p.m.

Prices: Grandstand $15 adult, kids 11 & under free; Pit passes $35 adult, $15 kids ages 5 — 10, with kids 4 and under free

Following the eight division races will be a Mechanics Race for pit crew members and a Powderpuff Race for ladies. Crown Victoria rentals are also available.

Message <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeSpdwy" target="_blank">Kankakee County Speedway</a> on Facebook or contact K3speedway@gmail.com.