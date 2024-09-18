42nd Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up set for Saturday

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Northern Illinois Anglers Association will be holding its 42nd annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up.

There are five registrations stations along the Kankakee River from Momence to the Kankakee River State Park for volunteers.

Registration sites include: Momence Island Park, Kankakee Community College Boat Launch, Aroma Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club Boat Launch and the Kankakee River State Park Pavilion near the concession stand.

Each year, nearly 400 volunteers remove 15 to 20 tons of garbage from the rivers, including washing machines, shopping carts, tires and more.

Trash bags are provided, and there are free commemorative patches and refreshments for all volunteers, according to the event’s website.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.RiverCleanUp.net">RiverCleanUp.net</a> or contact chairperson Steve Fabbro at <a href="tel:815-592-3938">815-592-3938</a>.