Illinois Equal Justice Foundation honors Sims with Good Government Award

State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., D-Chicago, received the Good Government Award from the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation last week for his advocacy to fund legal aid programs — helping more than 2.3 million Illinois residents seek justice.

“Our government’s primary responsibility is to protect the rights of all people, and I am proud to advocate for greater state funding for civil legal aid and the IEJF to live up to this basic responsibility,” said Sims in a news release.

“Through its grant making, IEJF champions the legal needs of our most underserved communities to ensure everyone is protected by our civil justice system.”

Sims received the award Thursday at the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, which highlighted more than two decades of powering Illinois’ legal aid system.

The group has awarded more than $82 million in state-funded grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 2.3 million Illinois families, seniors, children in custody cases, veterans and people victimized by the criminalization of cannabis. As the Senate’s lead budget negotiator, Sims has been instrumental in securing funding for the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation over recent years.

“When the IEJF started, it was just a one-person organization overseeing a half-million-dollar state appropriation for civil legal aid,” said Keith Emmons, the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation’s board president, in a news release.

“Twenty-five years later, we have now grown into a major funder of civil legal aid programs in Illinois, a trusted partner of the state of Illinois, and a national leader in bringing innovative legal aid resources to underserved communities.”

Sims represents District 17, which consists of all or parts of Aroma Park, Burnham, Calumet City, Chicago, Eagle Lake, Grant Park, Hopkins Park, Kankakee, Lansing, Lynwood, Momence, Plum Valley, Sauk Village, South Holland, St. Anne, Sun River Terrace and Willowbrook.