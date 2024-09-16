Scarecrow contest, Fall Art & Craft Stroll set for Saturday

Dozens upon dozens of decorated scarecrows will soon adorn the exterior of Perry Farm Park, 458 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, and the annual Scarecrow Contest & Festival is set for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21.

Hosted by Bourbonnais Township Park District, the 11th annual event allows attendees to vote for their favorite scarecrow. Votes are $1 each and proceeds benefit Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.

In conjunction with the scarecrow contest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Held at Perry Farm Park, the event offers free admission, parking and entertainment.

There will be over 40 artists and crafters displaying and selling a variety of handmade items and more.

Food vendors include Essential Smoothies, The Bennett-Curtis House, Squeels on Wheels, Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, Que it Up BBQ and Oberweis Ice Cream.

The music lineup includes:

• 11 a.m. Luis Iuchessi.

• Noon Candace Benjamin-Archer (during Scarecrow Family Parade).

• 1 p.m. For Pete’s Sake (acoustic).

• 2 p.m. Vern N Vern.

• 3 p.m. Champagne Experience.