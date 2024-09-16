Monthly TRIAD meeting set for Sept. 18

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will present the monthly TRIAD meeting, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

Events happen the third Wednesday of the month and are free to attend for senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided, and there’s an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.K3SAO.com/seniors" target="_blank">K3SAO.com/seniors</a>, or call 815-936-5854.