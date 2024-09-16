Heritage celebrated: Downtown Kankakee hosts Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff events

A warm, sunny Saturday morning in downtown Kankakee was filled with music, dancing and delicious cuisine celebrating the kick off of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Each year, Americans observe the month by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, according to <a href="https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov" target="_blank">hispanicheritagemonth.gov</a>.

The month-long celebration begins on Sept. 15 in observance of the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively, and Columbus Day, or Día de la Raza, is Oct. 12.

“The city of Kankakee hosts this annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to highlight the richness and variety of Latin American cultures,” said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis in a news release.

“I hope everyone enjoys the great food, awesome music, dancing and all the wonderful festivities this event has to offer. This is becoming a tradition that not only the families of the city of Kankakee enjoy, but friends from all over the county look forward to attending each year.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month, formally recognized by an Act of Congress in 1988, acknowledges the contributions of Hispanic and Latino-Americans in the United States and celebrates their heritage and culture.