KLASEY: When A. O. Smith was 'in hot water'

The expression “being in hot water” usually indicates a person (or a company) is in trouble. For the A. O. Smith Corporation, however, “being in hot water” was a Kankakee success story.

In 1946, the Wisconsin-based company selected Kankakee as the site for manufacturing its residential and commercial water heaters. The “Kankakee Works” would eventually grow to a quarter-mile long factory on the south edge of the city, along the west side of Illinois 45-52.

By 1954, it was the community’s largest employer, with a workforce of 1,300, annually contributing $6 million payroll dollars to the local economy.

The company was founded in Milwaukee as the C. J. Smith machine shop in 1874; by 1895, it was the largest manufacturer of bicycle frames in the United States. Four years later, Arthur O. Smith, son of the founder, developed the world’s first pressed-steel auto frame.

By 1908, more than 60% of all new passenger cars produced in the U.S. were built on an A. O. Smith frame. The company also manufactured a number of products used in the oil and natural gas industries.

In 1936, the company received a patent for a process that would lead, a decade later, to the building of the Kankakee manufacturing plant. The patent was for a method of fusing a rust-protective glass lining to a steel tank; it would eventually be used for products such as brewing tanks, beer kegs, farm silos and water heaters.

Although A. O. Smith Corporation began producing glass-lined residential water heaters in 1939, the outbreak of World War II halted production of all consumer products. The company’s factories instead turned out materials needed by the armed forces.

In the immediate postwar years, there was a great demand for consumer products of many types. A house-building boom created a large market for household appliances and equipment, such as kitchen stoves, furnaces, and water heaters. A. O. Smith met the demand by building the Kankakee facility in 1946. By the mid-1950s, the plant was turning out more than 3,000 water heaters each day.

In addition to water heaters, the Kankakee Works produced heating boilers, warm air furnaces, combination air conditioner and furnace units, and parts for gasoline pumps assembled at other company plants. Also produced at Kankakee were Harvestore silos. The distinctive tall blue glass-lined silos were a familiar sight on farms; they stored high-moisture feed (called “silage”) for cattle and other farm animals.

The early 1980s was a time of major change in the Kankakee area, as a number of large industrial employers relocated to states in the South, where labor costs were significantly lower. Among the local factories shutting down during that decade was the A. O. Smith Corporation plant.

Today, the site has been repurposed as South-Tec Development Corporation, which has available 750,000 square feet of warehousing space and 40,000 square feet of office space. A large trucking company, A.N. Webber, Inc., is also located in the complex.

In 2024, A. O. Smith became the latest in a group of local industries (including Radeke Brewery, Bear Brand Hosiery Co., and the J.R. Short Milling Co.) honored by the Kankakee Model Railroad Club with a commemorative HO-scale model train car. The club announced that it will offer for sale a boxcar bearing the name of A. O. Smith.

Proceeds from sales of the cars are used to support the club’s Kankakee Railroad Museum in the former Illinois Central Railroad Station on East Avenue. The A. O. Smith car is available at the Museum in kit form for $30, or fully assembled for $35. The Railroad Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In the early 1980s, when A. O. Smith and a number of other major employers were shutting down their local plants and moving to states in the South, a sardonic bumper sticker began appearing on local vehicles. What did it say?

<strong>Answer:</strong> “Would the last person leaving Kankakee please turn out the lights.”