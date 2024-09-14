Kankakee chapter of United Federation of Doll Clubs celebrating 40 years

KANKAKEE — When Kathy Treece's mother was 4 years old, she came down with an illness that almost took her life.

In an effort to cheer her up, Kathy’s mother was gifted a doll dating back to 1917. Eventually, that doll was passed down to Kathy.

Now decades later, Kathy, of Kankakee, still has that doll, which she says is her favorite.

To be designated as Kathy’s favorite doll should be an honor for the inanimate object, considering Treece now has hundreds upon hundreds of dolls.

Still in possession of many dolls from her childhood, including the doll from her mom and one given by an aunt, one could say that Kathy has been a life-long collector. This hobby led her to join the Kankakee Chapter of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, Inc. in 1993.

“It’s a fun hobby,” said Kathy from her home where dolls are on display in each room.

Kathy serves as the secretary for the local chapter, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this month. Earlier this summer, the federation celebrated its 75th anniversary at the UFDC Museum in Kansas City.

There were about 900 people at the convention, but Kathy remembers a time when there would be up to 2,000. The decline in membership has also been felt on the local end, as the Kankakee chapter once had more than 20 members and now has 13.

The federation was founded by Mary Lewis in 1949 in New York City. Lewis went on a radio show and invited fellow doll enthusiasts to meet in the lobby of an NYC hotel.

What began as eight members 75 years ago has grown to hundreds and thousands across the country.

“You met a lot of nice people going to these things,” Kathy said, recalling her first convention was 1995 in Milwaukee.

The local chapter requires there to be 12 members to keep the club going. In 2012, the group had 11 members, so Kathy’s husband Terry stepped up to the plate. He joined the club as the 12th member.

Terry, now the club’s treasurer, has started his own collection and almost exclusively collects Native American dolls. He said he has more than 100 dolls and he “lost count a long time ago.”

To keep track of everything in their combined collection, Kathy puts a tag on each doll so that she knows what it is and where it came from. She estimates their collection to be more than 1,000 dolls.

The dolls come in all shapes and sizes and there’s even a sub-genre of the collection in the form of paper dolls.

<strong>GROWING COLLECTIONS</strong>

Club president Linda Michalek joined in 2015 after visiting a meeting and taking an interest. At that time, Linda was working full-time and owned only her dolls from childhood, the dolls that had once belonged to her daughters and a doll of her mother’s from the 1930s.

Once she joined the club, she began officially collecting. Now, Linda said she has somewhere between 100-200 dolls.

“I like the dolls from the ‘50s, like from when I was a child,” she said.

Like Linda, club vice president Carol Freeman has fond memories of playing with dolls as a child. She loved “Howdy Doody” dolls and dolls depicting clown Emmett Kelly. Funnily enough, she would come to learn that a friend of hers in grade school was the niece of Kelly.

And like Kathy, Carol has many dolls displayed in her home, though her collection is kept to the basement. In the living area of the basement, she has all of her Effanbee dolls on display, including the first one she ever purchased — a Liberace doll from 1986.

The self-described “sparkle queen,” Carol was drawn to the pianist’s sparkly outfit.

This grew to dozens upon dozens of Effanbee dolls, as well as a smattering of other brands.

She said when she looks at the different groupings of her dolls, she’s reminded of the different periods throughout her life.

“I buy dolls just because I like them,” she said. “I discovered I like real pretty faces and curly hair.”

This would explain her appreciation for the holiday Barbie collection. Holiday Barbies began in 1988 with the first release of the Happy Holidays Barbie Doll.

Carol purchased that Barbie and has purchased every holiday Barbie — and its matching Hallmark ornament — ever since. To date, she has 35 years’ worth of dolls and ornaments.

These dolls are on a shelf display above Carol’s husband’s related collection. She said William has more than 400 Beanie Babies.

<strong>KANKAKEE CHAPTER</strong>

The group meets on the third Monday of the month. This coming Monday, Sept. 16, the club will celebrate 40 years.

Meeting locations for the Kankakee chapter of the club vary from libraries to members’ homes. Members of the group take turns researching a doll-related subject in which to give a presentation during the monthly meeting.

Aside from being passionate about dolls, the group also is passionate about giving back locally. Between raffles and fundraisers, the club frequently donates to Harbor House.

For more information on the club and how to join, contact Freeman at 815-557-3016.

At 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, storyteller Lynn Rymarz will portray Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie. Rymarz will share Handler’s story and will have vintage Barbie items on hand.