Bradley OKs BTPD payment

BRADLEY — The amount of $45,000 the Bradley administration committed to the Bourbonnais Township Park District is on its way.

At this week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees approved the ordinance for a grant worth $45,000.

Teamed with $45,000 from the park district, the organization will conduct a $90,000 study headed by Mix-Design, of Hobart, Ind., to develop a master plan for the 160-acre park along Kennedy Drive.

Having previously been located in unincorporated Kankakee County, the Perry Farm property was annexed into the village limits in September 2023.

The annexation allows the village to use money collected from a special 1% business sales tax in Bradley.

At a recent Bradley board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson read a July 19 letter from BTPD Board President David Zinanni. The letter stated the district is seeking significant upgrades to Perry Farm.

However, such upgrades are costly.

The Mix-Design study will create a master plan as to the direction the property should travel with upgrades.

Currently, Perry Farm is home to many animals, including a pig, alpacas and ponies. Part of the planned upgrades include what Zinanni described as “state-of-the-art living quarters” for the animals.

He said recently such improvements would help them “showcase their beauty” as well as make them more accessible to visitors.

After reading the Zinanni letter, Watson made it clear he was interested in supporting the park district.

Not only does Perry Farm feature the farm homestead, it also includes prairie land, as well as the Indian Caves where Bourbonnais Creek flows into the Kankakee River.

There is also Exploration Station, a museum for children that is undergoing renovation and updates.