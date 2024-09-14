BBCHS makes case to Alliance for expansion referendum

BRADLEY — It was in 1978 when the last significant referendum request was approved by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School voters.

The district constructed the 8-lane indoor swimming pool, containing more than 330,000 gallons of water, and a 600-seat auditorium.

That was 46 years ago.

The district is once again reaching out to school district residents of Bradley, Bourbonnais and St. George areas to support a $62 million funding request to significantly change the school facility which houses 1,950 students this school year.

At Thursday’s Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg gave a rundown of the nuts and bolts of the school, which opened in 1948, and has since gone through a series of nine additions.

Vosberg simply noted the existing school no longer operates well in today’s world of education.

Three previous referendums seeking money for an addition — in 2006, 2007 and 2013 — failed.

While the BBCHS community still consistently produces students who achieve at a high level, Vosberg said students as well as faculty are hampered by a building which many believe needs significant upgrades.

School leadership during the course of decades, he said, has simply “jigsawed things together” to make the school function.

The clock is now ticking as the Nov. 5 referendum seeking the ability to borrow $62 million for a massive updating of the campus, including a field house and the repurposing of current spaces, will be left to the voters.

With early voting for the Nov. 5 general election set to begin Sept. 26, it would be fair to say BBCHS proponents are now on the clock to convince voters the time has come to put this funding plan in place.

Convincing voters will likely not be easy. According to the district, if the referendum is passed, the owner of a $100,000 house will see their BBCHS tax bill increase by $120 a year.

The owner of a $200,000 house will see the tax bill increase by $275; and the owner of a $300,000 house will annually pay an additional $393.

The referendum is based on a simple majority vote, either “yes” for approval or “no” for rejection.

The district will be asking taxpayers to fund projects, in addition to the fieldhouse, expanding cafeteria and food service areas; renovating science labs and other learning spaces.

These moves would allow the district to end the long-standing use of the temporary mobile classrooms, which have been anything but temporary.

Vosberg noted the “temporary” mobile classrooms have been in use for 17 years. He said the units would make for bonfire material for homecoming in the coming years.

“They are at the end of their life cycle,” he bluntly said.

The district is slated to contribute $8 million of its budget reserves toward the estimated $70 million project.

Vosberg said that he, as a district employee, cannot be involved in the process of promoting the referendum or asking members of the community to vote.

Following Vosberg, Tim Nugent, alliance president and CEO, said education is economic development. He noted business site selectors always check where a community ranks in terms of education.

Jeff Bennett, alliance board vice president, said that expansion at BBCHS is simply needed. He said the school is no longer safe as students often change classes by walking outdoors due to congestion.

“It’s old. It’s tired. We need better,” he said.

The community education task is being taken on by the Building Better Vote Yes committee, chaired by Bourbonnais resident Curt Saindon.

Saindon is a former business manager for Kankakee School District and the current assistant superintendent for business services at Woodridge School District, located in DuPage County.

<strong>VOLUNTEERS SET FOR CAMPAIGN</strong>

After the alliance meeting, Saindon acknowledged asking residents for additional taxes is never easy. He noted Illinois residents already pay significant property taxes.

But, Saindon said, the goal is to show residents the referendum is an investment for the future development of the region.

Strong schools equate to strong communities, many have said.

Saindon said there are some 12,000 residential properties within the school district. He hopes those advocating for it will be able to reach 5,000 to 6,000 of those dwellings.

Saindon said the goal is to start knocking on doors in late September or early October.

He said the bulk of the door-to-door campaign will be completed during October weekends.

A group of 25-30 volunteers is already in place.

“The No. 1 thing people look for in a community is the quality of schools. You need good schools, good parks. Everyone wants property values to grow and home prices to stay strong,” he said.

He said a strong school district is a chief component to strong residential property values.

“That’s a place where people want to move,” he said of such a community. He said when people decide to leave due to retirement, the goal is to have property values increase, largely due to a flourishing school system.

“It’s our hope people see the long-term value in the school. I believe this is a question people will support.”