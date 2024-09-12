Long ago, but not forgotten: 9/11 stair climb honors fallen at Central High School

There may no longer be any students in school born before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, but Clifton’s Central School District is making sure the next generation never forgets.

Three hundred students set out to complete the equivalent of the 110 stories, or 2,200 stairs, of the Towers on Wednesday morning for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk at the school’s football field and track.

About 50 area firefighters, community members and teachers joined the fifth- through 12th-graders in the effort to honor the 343 firefighters, and many more, who made the ultimate sacrifice 23 years ago.

A total of 2,977 victims died in the attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania, including 441 first responders, according to the <a href="https://www.911memorial.org" target="_blank">National September 11 Memorial & Museum</a>.

To date, over 2,000 more have died from Ground Zero-related illnesses, following the worst attack on the U.S. in our country’s history.

“As an older, career firefighter, [this day] still hits us hard,” Chebanse Township Fire Chief Tim Kent said. “It still gives me goosebumps.”

Kent, 50, a lifelong Clifton resident and 1992 Central grad, has been a member of the Chebanse Township Fire Department since 1993.

“There are many people that have forgotten about it,” Kent said. “It’s good to see that they do this.”

<strong>REMEMBERING THE DAY</strong>

First held in 2021, this year’s climb is the second installment with plans to return every two years, said Central civics teacher Rebecca Swigert-Fenton, who organized the service project. The tentative 2026 event will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

“As we get further and further from 2001, it’s our obligation to make sure that [the students] understand and haven’t forgotten,” Swigert-Fenton said.

Students made signs, watched news footage and learned about the timeline and impact of the attacks, Swigert-Fenton said.

To commemorate the start of the tragic timeline, the high school choir sang the national anthem at 8:46 a.m., the exact time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Everyone on the grounds paused with hands over hearts and turned toward the American Flag.

Two 2024 Central graduates-turned-firefighters were part of that group.

Otto Township’s Kyle Plante and Chebanse Township’s Karmen Cody returned to their alma mater to pay tribute to the fallen.

Cody said participating in the event elicits mixed emotions.

“It gives you a feeling of unity to be here for the department,” she said.

Plante said the event shows how a small community can come together following tragedy.

“It’s inspiring to see our community come together after so many years to honor those that lost their lives,” he said.

Swigert-Fenton said the event aims to give students a way to learn about and remember an historic moment in United States history combined with a way to give back to the community.

Suggested donations of $1 per student and $5 per adult were collected to give back to the area departments of Chebanse Township, Ashkum and Otto Township fire departments. A total of $450 was raised.

All three departments were represented Wednesday as many of the available volunteer firefighters that help staff the stations trekked alongside the students while wearing the standard 30 to 50 pounds of gear.

While many will never know the true weight carried by first responders, preserving the history of that tragic day will help ensure that those born since will always remember Sept. 11, 2001.