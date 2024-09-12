Kankakee Estival Festival ready to rock Sept. 21

Back for its fourth year, the Kankakee Estival Festival is ready to rock Bird Park on Sept. 21.

The all-day music event is hosted by CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts). The Estival Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (gates open at 10 a.m.) at the Don Palzer Bandshell, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The event is free, open to all ages and features 30 musical acts across all genres. Additionally, there will be food and art vendors on site with items available for purchase.

The festival is all volunteer-based and donations are accepted.

<strong>On the Art and Sol Main Stage:</strong>

• TTT Winner: Sean, Cam and Jathon at 11:15 a.m.

• Soft Step at noon.

• Zen the Rapper at 12:45 p.m.

• Allan Laskey Quartet at 1:30 p.m.

• Third Eye Society at 2:15 p.m.

• Astro Circus at 3 p.m.

• The Traveling Radio Show at 3:55 p.m.

• Gamma Goat at 4:50 p.m.

• Emily Chloe Quinn Ensemble at 5:45 p.m.

• Luck of the Draw/Tommy Solace at 6:30 p.m.

• The Katzpa Jammas at 7:25 p.m.

• Mothpoint at 8:20 p.m.

• The Selectones at 9:15 p.m.

• Redneck Remedy at 10:10 p.m.

<strong>On the Faber Financial Stage:</strong>

• Lady G & Company at 11 a.m.

• Lei Lea at 11:40 a.m.

• Tocarra’s Band at 12:20 p.m.

• Wolfoozer at 1:05 p.m.

• Full of Moxie at 1:50 p.m.

• He Is I at 2:30 p.m.

• A.G. Starr at 3 p.m.

• Epinepic at 3:35 p.m.

• The BTB at 4:30 p.m.

• Levitating Giants at 5:25 p.m.

• Shaper at 6:20 p.m.

• Beeso & Friends at 7:15 p.m.

• Thirdy at 7:55 p.m.

• The Strips at 8:15 p.m.

• Leigh Evin and the Lowdown at 9:10 p.m.

• Carrying Torches at 10:05 p.m.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3estfest.com" target="_blank">k3estfest.com</a>.