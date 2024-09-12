Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kankakee this weekend

The Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership, Inc. and the city of Kankakee are kicking off the annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday with two events.

On Saturday morning, stop by the farmers’ market in downtown Kankakee from 8 a.m. to noon for food, vendors, music and folk dancing.

From 6-11 p.m. Saturday, head to the Kankakee Train Depot, at 199 S. East Ave. in Kankakee, for an evening of culture, music and festivities.

Musical entertainment includes Banda Trimex Renovado, Banda Devastadora and DJ Octavio Fajardo, and food and alcohol vendors will be on site, as the event does not permit outside alcohol.

For more information, contact David Guzman at <a href="mailto:d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, the Pembroke Hispanic Community Committee is hosting a Viva Mexico celebration at Rodeo Park, at 3687 S. Main St. in Pembroke Township.

Kick off the festival with the Mexican Independence Parade at noon, which starts at 15000E Road and Central Street and ends at Rodeo Park with food, crafts and live music.