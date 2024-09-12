Chebanse hosting Salute to our Veterans homecoming

The village of Chebanse will present its homecoming event this weekend with the theme Salute to our Veterans.

Events are set for Friday and Saturday and include live music, parades, trackless train, bozo buckets, dime toss, duck pond, indoor bounce house park, laser tag and more.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 5 p.m. to midnight — The beer tent is open.

• 5 p.m. — Uncle Sam stilt walker; JD King (acoustic).

• 6 p.m. — Princess and Junior Mayor.

• 7 p.m. — Night parade.

• 8 p.m. — Feudin’ Hillbillys.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 7-10:30 a.m. — Breakfast by Rally Point 1854.

• 8-10 a.m. — Landon James (Elvis tribute).

• 9 a.m. — 5K Color Run (register at 8 a.m.); Central Music Boosters.

• 9-11 a.m. — Kankakee Animal Control Adoption Fair.

• 9 a.m. to noon — Touch A Truck event.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Petting zoo.

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Whoop That Axe Throwing Trailer.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Bingo.

• Noon to midnight — Beer tent.

• Noon to 2 p.m. — Sip and paint (pre-registration required).

• Noon to 8 p.m. — Vendor booths.

• Noon — Minute to Win It kids’ games.

• 1 p.m. — Bags tournament; Kiddie tractor pull.

• 2-4 p.m. — Bingo.

• 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. — Hypnotist Jeff Harpring.

• 3-5 p.m. — Mr. Magic.

• 5 p.m. — Any Given Weekend.

• 5-7 p.m. — Balloon artist.

• 8-8:30 p.m. — Fire performance by Intrinsic Artists.

• 8 p.m. — The South Side Social Club.