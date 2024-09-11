New, updated applications for ARPA funds being accepted in Iroquois County

The Iroquois County American Rescue Plan Act committee announced that they will be accepting new or updated applications starting today and ending at 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Applications can be found on the Iroquois County website or in the finance office located at 1001 East Grant St., Watseka.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11, 2021. There is $350 billion allocated for States and Local Recovery efforts and Iroquois County was allotted $5,266,577. The funds will be received in two equal portions and are intended to help mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iroquois County will be using the funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, address negative effects, provide services affected by a revenue reduction due to the pandemic and make investments into infrastructure related to the pandemic and current/future mitigation.

Iroquois County will allocate funds for qualified businesses, not-for-profit entities, projects or direct to individuals based upon the ARPA rules, location, need, impact and equity. With the knowledge that municipalities received their own allocations, focus will be on rural areas of the county, county infrastructure and potential future emergency-related issues.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyil.gov" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov</a>.