Kankakee County might take bigger role in rural transit Show Bus

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has been a part of the Show Bus regional rural transit system that has served seven other counties in the area for the past 30 years.

The county has been approached by the Illinois Department of Transportation, which oversees the program that provides grant funding for the service, about taking a lead role in the administration of the regional rural transit Show Bus. McLean County, which has done that throughout the system’s run, will discontinue in its overall role at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2025.

“So roughly a couple of weeks ago, we were notified that the people who have been running the program from McLean County were no longer interested in running the Show Bus program,” board member Craig Long said at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

Kankakee County has been administering its own Show Bus system, but it has coordinated some routes with neighboring counties. More than 50% of Kankakee County’s Show Bus routes are commuter routes from Kankakee to Momence and Hopkins Park to Momence, transporting workers to and from their jobs.

The County Board is considering taking over as the general grantee that would require a resolution by the end of October or early November. The county would need to ensure there’s adequate funding and administrative oversight.

The neighboring counties of Iroquois, Ford and Livingston were unsure of how to administer the Show Bus program come July 1.

“We went to a meeting that involved most of those counties, excluding Ford, and all of them expressed interest into the possibility that we, Kankakee County, might be the central planning, contracting, etc. person for that grant,” Long said. “It’s a federal grant that goes to the state of Illinois, received and contracted through Show Bus.

“I think it’s a very important service for our county. People use it to get to work, to get to the doctor, to appointments that they have who don’t have any other way to get there, especially to our older population and medically-challenged population.”

Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager, said the county has had conversations with each individual county board chairman so they can take information back to their respective boards on how Kankakee County would be involved.

“Maybe in a similar capacity, where McLean was involved as the general grantee for the funds, also the program compliance and oversight monitor, which is the role I serve,” Wilson said. “… Again, this is something we do on a yearly basis with Show Bus for just our county. The question would become, do we want to do that for a greater county?”

The state wants the organization of the rural transit ironed out before it figures out the funding amount by Dec. 31. The state also wants a five-year agreement on the regional rural transit system for the counties involved. McLean County will administer its program just for its county residents.

<strong>WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE COUNTY</strong>

County Board member Peggy Sue Munday asked what’s in it for Kankakee County for being the manager of the regional system.

“It’s a service that we’re going to do for other counties surrounding us,” she said. “It’s not anything that’s really going to benefit us. Is that correct?”

Wilson said there are some efficiencies in overseeing the system. The county would handle the grant money to offer rides within the region.

“There’s rides that run within our region, too, that have some value,” he said.

The buses are provided by the vendor, Show Bus, based in Chenoa, and the regional rural transit system administers the service.

“We are a micro here in that we have our 13 buses, and we run our system with Show Bus,” he said. “But if this all falls apart for Show Bus, it makes it difficult for them to operate in general. And they are our only vendor that comes back. They are not-for-profit that offers rural transit. There aren’t a lot of transit providers out there in the community.”

If Show Bus were then to decide to cut back on its operations, Kankakee County could be impacted.

“I don’t see this falling apart,” Wilson said. “I think everybody’s in it to make it work. But I do just want to impress upon the board that there is some intrinsic value. … Then there’s some specific values within the transit system where we could receive, maybe it’s additional routes. Maybe it’s more coordinated routes, maybe some general efficiencies where you get more grant dollars available because you’re doing more efficient things.”

Board member Larry Kerkstra said Show Bus isn’t designed to be a money-maker.

“It’s a non-profit. You’re providing a service,” he said.

The Board has some time to decide what it wants to do, and the measure would likely go through the Zoning, Planning and Agriculture Committee as well as the full Board before making a final decision. The Board will decide to either run the Show Bus just for Kankakee County or take a more heightened role as administrator of the multiple-county rural transit system.

“There is an obligation to Kankakee County residents to make sure this works,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “But we don’t have to take this on if it’s going to cost us ridership or routes to do it.”

Kankakee County’s current budget for its Show Bus is more than $2.8 million. The county has requested from IDOT what the budget would be if it takes over the rest of system that wouldn’t include McLean County.

“We’re going to be looking to the board for some direction as to what involvement they want us to have,” Wilson said.