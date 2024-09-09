Sunrise Center Animal Rescue raising funds for cat coronavirus treatment

Though the word “coronavirus” now brings to mind thoughts of masks and social distancing, it’s a different experience when it comes to cats.

Feline Infectious Peritonitis is a common and aberrant immune response in cats to infection with feline coronavirus.

According to Mar Vista Animal Center, FIP is a very special reaction to infection with the feline enteric coronavirus. Whether a cat gets this devastating reaction to a normally harmless virus is more a function of the individual cat than about the virus. The virus is contagious, but a cat cannot transmit FIP to another cat.

“It’s basically a mutated form of a coronavirus,” said Chicago-based veterinarian Dr. Madeline Benjamin. “Occasionally it mutates into an active/bad form called FIP.”

In about 10% of infected cats, the virus will multiply and mutate, resulting in FIP. Because that’s such a low percentage, Karen Hemza, owner and operator of Sunrise Center Animal Rescue in Aroma Park, said it’s unusual when her rescue has a case of FIP. That’s why, she said, it was even more unusual when a recent litter included four kittens with FIP.

The kittens had been adopted out to different homes, but all began exhibiting symptoms the same week (symptoms include lethargy, weight loss and a development of fluid in the belly, leading to a potbelly look).

“[Cats] can contract it but never get sick from it. If they get stressed or something, it activates and they get these fluid issues,” Hemza said.

“Small percentage of cats get sick from it. It was really weird that they got sick from it, I would’ve expected one.”

By no means is there an outbreak at the shelter, she said, as it’s contained to this one litter of kittens who were never really among other cats. Again, cats can get exposed to it but not necessarily break and get sick from it.

The adopters brought all the cats back for treatment, as Hexies has a veterinarian clinic on site. Though no pet owner wants to see their pet in pain, the timing for these kittens was something of luck as medication to prevent further sickness and even death was just approved June 1 in the United States.

Hemza noted that while there is now approved treatment for FIP, there is not a vaccine.

“You just hope you can protect your cat against everything, but you cannot,” she said. “They’re just like people and sometimes stuff happens.”

<strong>RECEIVING TREATMENT</strong>

Prior to the approval of GS-441524, Hemza said FIP was typically a “death sentence” for cats. Though it was sometimes possible to get the medication online from outside of the U.S., it wasn’t always feasible.

Even though it’s now available here, it doesn’t change the fact that the medication is expensive.

The cost for one pill for one cat is around $600. That plus bloodwork and x-rays brings the cost of treatment to about $1,000 to $1,500 per cat.

So for these four feline siblings, Sunrise was estimating at least $4,000 in treatment. This prompted the rescue to begin an online fundraiser which, as of Friday, has raised over $1,800 of the $4,000 goal. For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/48r2dpzu" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/48r2dpzu</a>.

The kittens have been receiving care through Sunrise — with one getting at-home care from a vet tech with Sunrise because they needed more intensive treatment — and two have gone back to their adopted homes. The other is almost ready to return home.

The mother of the siblings has been adopted and has exhibited no symptoms of FIP.

“Of course, we feel terrible adopting out kittens that wound up getting sick, but kittens are fragile,” Hemza said. “But there’s no outbreak of anything at the shelter. The shelter is healthy right now and we’ve had a pretty good year.”

Benjamin reiterated Hemza’s point that FIP is unusual but advised owners to bring their cats into the vet if they notice symptoms.