Boshaw performing Bourbonnais concert on Sept. 11 anniversary

As the country pauses to remember Sept. 11, 2001, on its 23rd anniversary Wednesday, a concert event at The Grove, the village of Bourbonnais’ new community campus, will give area residents a space for remembrance.

Performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday is Bourbonnais-based musician Tim Boshaw, who will be debuting the remixed version of his song “I’m American.”

The initial song, which Boshaw penned with Central Illinois-based band Triple Ot Buck and appearing on the band’s album “Raised in a Barn,” the song was written “because we felt we needed a modern anthem for every day, ordinary people to stand up and let the world know that we are all proud to be American,” Boshaw said.

Sept. 11 is now referred to as Patriot Day in the United States.

“The song was written for all the heroes that have sacrificed to make this country the great nation it is today,” he said. “All those currently serving in our military as well as veterans, and of course those who gave the last full measure of devotion for us all.”

Wanting to release a version performing the song himself, Boshaw included the track last year on his album “Tim Boshaw, The Song Writer Demo Project Volume 1.” As the calendar approached the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Boshaw’s agent suggested it would be a good idea to put out the new version along with a music video.

The Wednesday concert is part of the village of Bourbonnais’ Lunchtime Bites & Beats series.

“We felt it would be the perfect opportunity to play it for everyone live,” Boshaw said.

<strong>MORE ON THE MUSIC</strong>

Following the December 2021 shooting that claimed the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey, Boshaw released “We Back the Blue” in support of first responders and law enforcement.

Although Boshaw has a reputation for writing patriotic songs — “and I am very proud of the way they have been received” — he said he doesn’t write them exclusively. He has a catalog of songs available on all digital platforms — search Tim Boshaw on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL — and his latest single is available as a sneak peak exclusively on YouTube and is a tribute to the late Toby Keith, called “He Crossed the River Too Soon.”

Additionally, Boshaw’s latest album is available through all Digital music platforms, as is his single released earlier this year, “Jack Kerouac.”

To view the music video for “I’m American,” go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2y23rwnz" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2y23rwnz</a>. To view the music video for “He Crossed the River Too Soon,” go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2bjmd7pj" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2bjmd7pj</a>.