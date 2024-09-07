Manteno regulates vape, tobacco shops

MANTENO — How many vape shops are necessary for a village of about 9,200 residents?

The village of Manteno determined the four vape stores that are already in town are enough. At Monday’s village board meeting, the trustees voted 4-0 to license and limit the number of vape/tobacco stores in Manteno.

“We’ve talked about this at several committee meetings, and basically this is going to put in place some control for us for tobacco/vape shops, things like that, licensing, just like we do with alcohol sales,” Trustee Joel Gesky said.

After consulting with Joe Cainkar, village attorney, the board realized in order to regulate the vape shops, it also had to include all businesses that sell cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products.

“The original purpose of this was for the vape only, but we found out that in order to do what we have to, we have to do them all,” Mayor Tim Nugent said.

“You have to regulate all tobacco sales in the village equally,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator.

The new ordinance amends the village’s business regulations by adding a chapter for tobacco dealers, including vape shops. Those existing businesses will be licensed to sell tobacco, including vaping products, and the village can now control the number of shops.

“As it was in the past, a vape shop could come in and open up, and they needed no regulations and no licensing whatsoever,” Nugent said. “We have a number of [vape shops], so now we can put a limit on them like we do liquor licenses.”

The village board decided it didn’t want an unlimited number of vape shops in town, especially ones that could be located near schools. Any of the four vape shops (one is set to open in October) will be grandfathered in under the ordinance.

Any business that sells tobacco or vaping products will have to fill out an application for the license. There will be no charge for the rest of this fiscal year, but in the future, the license will be $200 for stores that sell tobacco and $250 for the vape shops on an annual basis. For example, a grocery or convenience store might sell tobacco, but it’s not their primary business, but a tobacco/vape shop is basically all that it sells.

“So, there’s two different categories in the ordinance,” LaRocque said. “Vape shops are kind of what they call a tobacco specialty store. Basically, we can limit the number of those, but we can’t limit the numbers of regular tobacco dealers.”

The village will send out letters to all of the businesses that sell tobacco and the vape shops, informing them of the new licensing policy.

“It was written in the ordinance that we’d only do four [vape shops], but the board has the ability to add or delete licenses as they see the fit,” LaRocque said.