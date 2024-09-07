KVPD, Spriggs are a perfect fit

When Bill Spriggs was a young boy growing up on South Sixth Avenue in Kankakee, he lived a block away from Alpiner Park.

He shared the house with his mother, grandmother, seven uncles and three aunts.

They took him to Alpiner Park to play many days as a youngster.

As a student at St. Rose Boys School, Spriggs and his fellow students spent recess there because it was a block away.

When Spriggs returned from his tour of duty in Vietnam in the late 1960s, he got off the train at the Illinois Central Railroad Station in the 100 block of South East Street.

He walked to Alpiner and took a long look at the special place.

“I stood there, and I knew I was home,” Spriggs recalled while sitting at a picnic table near the Civic Auditorium earlier this week.

He lives just a few houses away from the auditorium.

This past month, the KVPD Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to change the name of the Civic Auditorium to Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium in his honor.

The board will honor Spriggs at its Sept. 23 meeting. The date just so happens to be his 79th birthday.

“I can’t think of anybody more deserving in this park district than Bill for all he has done for this district,” Board President Dave Skelly said at the August meeting before the vote.

“Bill is always chipper. Always smiling. Laughing. Getting things done. He’s the Energizer bunny. He’s one of the biggest advocates for this park district that I have ever met.”

Skelly worked for KVPD during the summers from 1987-89.

Commissioner Mike Matthews followed up Skelly’s comments.

“I don’t know anyone more deserving. I don’t know anybody else who has done anything near what Bill has,” Matthews said.

<strong>HIS KVPD INVOLVEMENT</strong>

In 1987, Spriggs retired from Shapiro Developmental Center after 23 years and started working for Kankakee Valley Park District. He worked in many roles before retiring in 2003.

After that he became a volunteer until 2013. He capped it off by serving one term on the KVPD board from 2017-22.

Spriggs loves his parks.

“I know every inch of them,” he said.

It was not unusual for Spriggs to get in touch with current Executive Director Dayna Heitz or Maintenance Director Rick Collins in regard to something he saw at one of KVPD’s 35 parks located in Kankakee and Aroma townships.

“Bill’s lifelong commitment to our parks is a true source of motivation and inspiration for everyone at KVPD and within our community,” Heitz said. “His dedication to preserving and enhancing these natural spaces shows us all the power of volunteerism and the impact one person can make.”

Heitz will be leaving the district Sept. 13.

Spriggs has been a big help to her through her eight years leading KVPD.

“Bill has an intimate understanding of the park’s history, landscape and the surrounding community’s relationship within our park system,” Heitz said. “This knowledge was invaluable for me, as he provided insights into historical changes, natural events and community needs that newcomers might not know. Bill has been instrumental in introducing me to the ‘who’s who’ of our community.

“His lifelong commitment and deep knowledge of the parks have not only inspired me but also opened doors to countless opportunities for learning and engagement. His passion and dedication continue to motivate all of us to become better stewards of our natural spaces.”

Skelly and fellow Commissioner Ray Eads informed Spriggs. At first, he thought they were joking with him.

After a few minutes, it hit him.

“I was taken aback by it because they aren’t liberal about handing honors out like this. They are very careful. I was flattered,” Spriggs said.

“They usually aren’t naming buildings after people who are still breathing. “They are usually in the ground,” Spriggs added with a chuckle.

It was more than just him who earned this honor, Spriggs said.

“I didn’t do all that stuff because I was looking for recognition, but something like this, honestly, this is beyond recognition,” Spriggs said. “This is an honor to have them do this. It’s like a legacy for me. I appreciate that so much and there are so many people to thank for this with ties to the district.”