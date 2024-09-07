KLASEY: The Court Street Viaduct

For almost the entire time Kankakee has been in existence, the east and west sides of the city have been connected by a bridge (technically, a “viaduct”) carrying Court Street over the Illinois Central Railroad tracks.

On July 4, 1853, the Illinois Central’s tracks stopped just short of the north bank of the Kankakee River, where a large, two-level bridge was under construction. To provide a more gradual descent for the tracks from what is now Court Street to the level of the riverbank (visualize the slope of Schuyler Avenue from Court Street to Merchant Street today), IC construction crews excavated an approximately 20-foot-deep trench.

Since Court Street was planned to be the town’s major east-west roadway, it was necessary to build a viaduct (a “bridge-like structure carrying a road or railway … across a valley or other low ground”) across the trench for pedestrian, horse and buggy, and wagon traffic.

The first Court Street viaduct — a massive arched limestone structure — was constructed about 1855. The archway was wide enough to allow two tracks to pass beneath, and high enough to clear the tall smokestacks of the locomotives of that day. On the street level, the viaduct provided room for two lanes of vehicle traffic and a pedestrian walkway.

In 1911, after more than a half century of service, the old stone viaduct was showing its age. The railroad wanted to replace it with a structure that would allow a greater number of tracks, and the city cited safety concerns about the crumbling stone landmark.

The viaduct was closed, and demolition began in September 1911. Temporary wooden walkways were built to allow pedestrians to cross above the train tracks; vehicle traffic was diverted to grade crossings at Station Street (two blocks to the south) and Chestnut Street (two blocks to the north. Careful scheduling permitted the dozens of trains passing through each day to navigate the demolition site without major delays.

Work on the new Court Street viaduct began in late 1911; it would have a design far different from its stone predecessor. The old stone abutments were cleared away and the right-of-way widened to allow doubling of the number of tracks, from two to four. New concrete abutments were poured to support the East Avenue and West Avenue ends of the structure; each abutment was eight-feet thick and 65 feet in length.

Four large steel-plate girders, each weighing six tons, spanned the distance between the concrete abutments. To support the concrete bridge floor, steel supports were riveted between the large girders. The four girders would divide the viaduct into three traffic lanes: one on each side for vehicle traffic, and a center lane for the trolleys of the Kankakee Electric Street Railway. Pedestrian walkways on either side of the viaduct were supported by brackets welded to the two outermost girders.

In late-February 1912, trolley cars became the first users allowed on the new viaduct. Some two weeks later, the other two lanes were opened to automobiles, trucks, horse-drawn vehicles, and other traffic.

<strong>THE ‘NEW’ VIADUCT</strong>

The “new” viaduct would connect the east and west portions of Court Street for a quarter century. On April 20, 1937, drivers of trucks and automobiles were surprised to find that the structure had been closed to vehicular traffic; they were forced to use the grade crossings at Station Street or at Chestnut Street.

“The Court street viaduct over the Illinois Central was closed to all traffic this morning, following an inspection by railroad officials who pronounced it unsafe for further use in its present condition,” reported the Kankakee Republican-News. “Yesterday morning, the north section of the trestle dropped about a foot when a heavy truck went over it. One of the steel structural supports had rusted through, permitting that section of the span to give way.”

The newspaper explained that “smoke and steam from the engines rusts the beams through in a comparatively short time.”

Initially, railroad officials said the closure would last for “about a week.” Before the week was out, the Republican-News raised the question, “Why not a new viaduct?”

In an April 26 editorial, the newspaper noted, “The railway company has announced its intention of making repairs to the old structure, repairs which will not in the least solve the serious problems that have existed ever since it was erected years ago. The viaduct always has been too high and unsightly. It is a decrepit and outmoded fixture that rears up unpleasantly in a thoroughly modernized business district.”

The idea of building a new viaduct, rather than just repairing the damaged one, drew strong community support from civic organizations, business groups and individuals.

The current viaduct was condemned as “a bottleneck to modern traffic. The span now has only two lanes for traffic — due to the two huge center girders — and Court street is a 4-lane highway. … The present span gives traffic only about 20 feet in width, while the street traffic lane is 40 feet wide…. A number of accidents have been caused by reason of the collision of automobiles with these center spans,” the Republican-News observed.

On May 19, the newspaper stated, in a front-page editorial, “Thirty days have passed since the viaduct has been closed. How long will it be before some action is taken to relieve this condition? … The longer the railway delays, the greater will be public ill-will against it because the danger and inconvenience of the present situation is becoming more acute.”

<strong>DEMAND FOR ACTION</strong>

Fueling the local demand for action were problems arising from the closure: major traffic jams caused by long freight trains blocking the nearest grade crossings, and delays in fire department response to alarms on the west side (requiring use of the River Street underpass to bypass blocked grade crossings).

The city of Kankakee petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission to order the IC to build a new Court Street viaduct. At a June 29 hearing before the commission, it was revealed that the railroad had begun repairs on the closed viaduct. Regarding the city’s demand for a new structure, a railroad attorney remarked, “If Kankakee people want a monument in their city, they should pay for it themselves.”

The state commission met again on July 26, took no action on the viaduct issue, and adjourned until Sept. 28. The Republican-News report on the commission’s meeting noted that the railroad “has gone ahead with repairs on the old structure which will probably be opened to traffic again within a few days.” When the commission met again on Sept. 28, it “took under advisement” the city’s demand that the Illinois Central build a new viaduct.

Finally, after a wait of 15 months, the city of Kankakee received a hoped-for Christmas present: on Dec. 22, 1938, under the banner headline, “New Viaduct for Court St.,” the Republican-News reported, “Kankakee today won its long fight to eliminate the bottleneck in its main traffic artery …. The Illinois Commerce Commission announced in Springfield this morning that it has complied with the city’s petition for rebuilding of the viaduct. The announcement was received with great satisfaction by Mayor Albert F. Hattenburg, members of the city council and other city officials who have represented the people in this long and successful fight.”

In succeeding years, the structure was repaired and rebuilt several times. Today, the Court Street Viaduct remains a distinctive feature of downtown Kankakee.

In January 1898, the Illinois Central opened its new red-brick Kankakee depot on the west side of East Avenue at Merchant Street. Where was the railroad’s original Kankakee depot, and when was it built?

<strong>Answer:</strong> Kankakee’s first IC depot was located (not surprisingly) at Station Street and East Avenue. The wooden depot building opened in 1854, and served passengers for 44 years.