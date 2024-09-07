Homecoming on the Kankakee River: Kankakee native, Formula 1 Powerboat racer returns for Regatta

For Kankakee native Tim Kraft, the return of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta held special meaning.

“I started racing right here on the Kankakee River,” Tim said. “And the last race here, I met my wife at this boat race.”

Kraft, a 1992 Kankakee High School graduate, began boat racing on the Kankakee River as a kid in 1988 after attending the regatta with his dad, Dave Kraft, who knew some of the racers — the former L&G Marina’s Guimond brothers Jon, Terry and Larry.

When it was announced the American Power Boat Association would host the first regatta in Kankakee since Labor Day 2013, Kraft, now a Formula 1 Powerboat racer, said he couldn’t miss it.

“There’s a lot of history here,” Tim said. “Another reason for coming back.”

His wife, Michelle Brouillet, is also a Kankakee native and 2000 graduate of Clifton Central High School.

The pair, who plan to legally tie the knot this October, said they always enjoy coming home to see family and friends since their move to Texas in 2021, but coming home for the races made it extra special.

“It was full of emotion,” Brouillet said. “It was tremendous the amount of people that came out to support Tim. He’s always wanted to race the F1 boats on the Kankakee River.”

With family and friends gathered at a family home along the river with view of the course, the scene was set for a homecoming race.

Unfortunately, on Aug. 31 during the third round of pre-race practice, Tim’s No. 7 red and gray F200 caught a gust of wind near the north bank boat ramps and flipped over, damaging the boat. Thankfully, Tim was uninjured.

“It’s part of the sport,” he said. “It’s a risk every time you get in one of these things.”

“If you walk away from it, it’s always a good day,” said Tim’s crew member and longtime friend Josh Beasley.

Beasley, 46, of Clifton, met Tim wakeboarding on the Kankakee River in 1996, and they’ve been friends ever since.

The Kankakee River’s narrow course can be particularly tricky, Tim and Josh noted. Wind travels through trees and down the boat ramps on both the north and south banks, causing challenging areas each lap.

With boat racing, there’s a fine line between control and crashing, they said. While the boat could have theoretically been fixed, it wasn’t worth the extra risk that comes with it.

“It could wind up coming apart again, causing another accident and hurting somebody else,” Tim said. “Everybody is like a family here. There’s no point for me to go out there and get in the way.”

Brouillet said the unfortunate wreck was “heavy on the heart,” as it was a bucket list race for Tim.

The silver lining was the fact they were able to be there with all their family and friends and support fellow racers, she said.

The crew, which also includes Brouillet and Tim’s son, Gavin Kraft, plans to return. His daughters, Emalee and Maghan, will hopefully be in tow.

The Kraft Racing team, sponsored by Keven McCollough and McCollough Racing, of Beaumont, Texas, was also locally sponsored by JR’s Chicken for the weekend.

“Even if it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, we truly enjoyed it,” she said. “And it just means we’ll have to come back next year.”

“Oh yeah, we’ll be back next year,” Tim said.

F200 CLASS

1st: RJ WEST — 1200 points

2nd: ASHTON RINKER — 925 points

3rd: CHRIS RINKER — 695 points

4th: CHRIS FAIRCHILD — 619 points

5th: SPENCER LOVE — 563 points

6th: JEFF RENO — 522 points

7th: JIMMY KERR — 423 points

8th: SHAWN LOVE — 293 points

9th: JAKE ALKEMA — 188 points

SST 45 CLASS

1st: MARK SCHMERBAUCH — 1100 points

2nd: SHELBY LOVE — 1025 points

3rd: TREIDEN SCHEICHER — 769 points

4th: RANDY PARTCH — 675 points

5th: DAN TROSEN — 490 points

6th: ERIC WENCZAK — 465 points

7th: JAMES KLEIN — 269 points

8th: MARSHALL GILDERMASTER — 195 points

9th: DOMENICK TROLIAN — 93 points

VP75 CLASS

1st: ANDY WACHHOLZ — 1100 points

2nd: JOSH BAKER — 925 points

3rd: TYLER PETERSON — 825 points

4th: NASH UNZE — 664 points

5th: EMMA WACHHOLZ — 521 points

6th: ADAM HENNESY — 373 points

7th: STACEY WACHHOLZ — 317 points

8th: KACEY WACHHOLZ — 311 points