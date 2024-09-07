Community says goodbye to KCCSI executive director Vincent Clark

A flurry of memorial posts on social media after the passing of the Rev. Vincent E. Clark included a story of his kind-hearted nature followed by “That’s just the kind of person he was.”

The executive director for Kankakee County Community Services Inc. for nearly three decades, Clark worked with many in the community who were in need of resources. Kankakee County Board member Steven Hunter estimates that Clark “provided services for hundreds if not thousands” of people in the community.”

“He always lent a helping hand to people in need,” Hunter said, describing Clark as an “amazing public servant and spiritual leader.”

Clark, who was also the former pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church, passed away Monday at 62.

<strong>‘WONDERFUL MEMORIES’</strong>

The Bourbonnais resident graduated from Eastridge High School in Kankakee before attending Governors State University. He received his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Olivet Nazarene University.

He and wife, Alisha, shared five children, Carrie, Vincent, Jacqueline, Justin and Jaeden.

It might be fair to say that he had another child in the form of KCCSI.

Shirley St. Germaine, of Bonfield, served on the KCCSI board with Clark for over 25 years. When St. Germaine was board president, she nominated Clark to become the organization’s executive director.

Before taking the executive director position, Clark had started with KCCSI in the early 1990s as the program director and grants manager.

“It didn’t matter the job that needed to be done, he got it done,” St. Germaine said, noting that if the community were to know anything about Clark, it’s that “he was an incredible man.”

“I’ve been with him all these years and I’m going to miss him terribly,” she said.

St. Germaine said she lost her husband six years ago, and Clark went to Bonfield to visit and see if there was anything he could do for her.

“He made it a point to come out,” she said. “He was just that kind of man. … I have wonderful memories of him.”

While their paths often crossed in previous years, Hunter said they were able to do “a lot of good stuff together” regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds that assisted communities following the pandemic. In Hunter’s eyes, Clark always put the needs of the community first.

He said Clark was not adversarial and was proactive in many different areas. Hunter can think of no one who would harbor ill will toward Clark as he was always willing to help.

Clark’s legacy, Hunter said, is substantial and there are many superlatives that could be used to describe him.

“I would appreciate if the community would pray for his family,” Hunter said. “They’re gonna need it. It’s a big void not only in the family but in the community.”

<strong>‘IMPACTED COUNTLESS LIVES’</strong>

Among his many achievements, Clark was the former president of the Kankakee County Branch NAACP. In this role, current president Theodis Pace said that Clark “was involved in the struggle of social justice.”

“Vince was a true pillar of our community and he dedicated his life to serving others with passion and leadership with the unwavering faith he had,” Pace said. “I’m sure his work impacted countless lives throughout the community.”

A Facebook post from the organization stated, “Reverend Clark’s legacy will continue to inspire us all, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.”

<strong>‘FANTASTIC MINISTER, PREACHER’</strong>

After serving as an associate pastor for Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, Clark became senior pastor for Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in 1998. This was a post he’d hold for over 20 years.

The Rev. Ron Bartlett, senior pastor at Zion Gate, knew Clark for 30 years. While Clark was a parishioner of Bartlett’s congregation, Bartlett also describes him as “an amazing person … a fantastic minister, preacher and friend.”

“He always had a great love for the community and [his] work within the community through KCCSI,” said Bartlett. “He was always the kind of person who gave more of himself than he ever expected to receive.

“He will definitely be missed by myself, by the church and by the community.”

In a 2010 article from the Daily Journal, Clark spoke to his passion of serving the community.

“I enjoy the opportunity to help people and change lives,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, in Kankakee. A wake service is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.