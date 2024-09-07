Big Boy steam locomotive to roll through the area

Area railroad enthusiasts will get a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy steam engine as it rolls through communities on the eastern edge of Kankakee on Monday.

According to a news release from Union Pacific Railroad, Big Boy No. 4014 departed on the Heartland of America Tour on Aug. 28 from Cheyenne, Wyo., and is traveling across nine additional states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The eight-week tour concludes in late-October. No. 4014 will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive in Rochelle.

Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Rochelle at 9 a.m. Monday, heading south, and will pass through Kankakee County. Officials said it will pass through Grant Park and then Momence at about 3:30 p.m. It is expected to arrive in Watseka at 5 p.m. at the North Street Crossing and remain until 5:30 p.m.

<strong>ABOUT BIG BOY</strong>

Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which was delivered in 1941. The locomotives were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds. Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves.

They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of “pilot” wheels, which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers and four wheels following that supported the rear of the locomotive.

The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah and Cheyenne, Wyo.

There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. They can be found in St. Louis, Mo.; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Neb.; Denver, Colo.; Scranton, Pa.; Green Bay, Wis.; and Cheyenne, Wyo.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941, according to the news release. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.

Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, Calif., in 2013, and it relocated back to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

Big Boy No. 4014 is 133 feet long and just more than 16 feet wide, which compares to today’s diesel locomotives that are about 74 feet long and 15 feet and 7 inches wide. Another comparison is that a Boeing 747 widebody jet is 232 feet by 64 feet.

Big Boy also has a live tracking online at <a href="http://up.com/heritage/steam/track/index.htm" target="_blank">up.com/heritage/steam/track/index.htm.</a>

• Remember, trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks.

• A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving.

•The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet – take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

• Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property – please do not trespass.

• Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive – always expect a train and assume tracks are active.

• Keep drones at least 25 feet away from all railroad tracks and follow all FAA regulations on their use.

• Hearing protection is recommended.

Source: Union Pacific Railroad