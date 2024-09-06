Juvenile at large after bringing firearm to Avis Huff

KANKAKEE — A juvenile is being sought after bringing a firearm to Avis Huff Student Support Services on Thursday.

At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, the city of Kankakee Police Department was called to Avis Huff School, 300 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, in reference to a student who had brought a firearm to school, according to a release from the police department.

Police said the student ran from the school before police arrived on the scene. As of Thursday night, the juvenile had been identified but is still at large. The firearm was found and seized. Anyone with information on this case should call Kankakee Police Investigators at 815-933-0426.