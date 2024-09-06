Harvest Daze coming to Watseka

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The annual Harvest Daze is coming to town Oct. 4-6 and will be held at the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry St.

The Harvest Daze is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society that helps support the Old Courthouse Museum.

The fundraiser starts with the annual fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4.

Vendors, entertainment and food will be available. The food and drinks will be in the red barn. A silent auction, pumpkin show and craft show also is planned.

The theme for the pumpkin contest is “Trick or Treat Pumpkins.” They are to be in place, in the tent, by 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

People walking through the tent get a few tickets they can use to vote on their favorite pumpkins. Voting will be over by 3 p.m. Sunday.

The craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The car show will feature the top 25 cars and takes place Oct. 5.

The tractor pull show will be held Oct. 6. Tractors should be there by 10 a.m., and it begins at 1 p.m. with different age groups competing.

For children, there will be a kids’ zone in a big tent and a petting zoo.