Rogers named city comptroller

KANKAKEE — The search for a new Kankakee comptroller did not extend all that far.

Mayor Chris Curtis elevated assistant comptroller Paula Rogers to the position of comptroller to oversee the six-person office.

Rogers, a lifelong Manteno resident, replaced her former supervisor, Elizabeth Kubal, who in July became Kankakee’s first city manager.

Rogers is a 1984 graduate of Manteno High School.

Her salary has not yet been set.

For the past two years, Rogers had been Kubal’s assistant comptroller.

“I wasn’t anticipating this,” she said when she joined the comptroller’s office. “I didn’t even talk about this. Sometimes life gives you a change and you roll with it.”

Rogers said before Kubal became Kankakee’s first city manager, she approached her about her thoughts of becoming the comptroller.

She said she felt comfortable knowing Kubal was just one floor below her in the mayoral office building in the former site of the Kankakee Public Library building along South Indiana Avenue.

“I really enjoyed working with Elizabeth,” she said.

She said she worked only briefly with Kubal when they were both employed by the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

While with the BTPD from November 2013 to May 2022, she served as superintendent of finance and personnel.

She earned an associate’s degree in business administration at Kankakee Community College in 1986. She then attended Governors State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1988 and then a Master of Business Administration in 1996.

Among other positions, she also worked at Baker & Taylor in Momence where she was a senior analyst. She also worked at Provena Health and Riverside Healthcare.