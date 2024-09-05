Residents grill Bourbonnais officials on rezoning a building from commercial to residential

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify Trustee Bruce Greenlee abstained from saying whether or not he would vote to changing the zoning to residential at this time. The Daily Journal regrets the error.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — A social media post made during the weekend about the future of the vacant Cigna building on the northside of Bourbonnais drew a packed house to Tuesday’s board meeting of Bourbonnais trustees.

More than 75 people attended in hopes of getting answers from trustees to a social media post from Outrage of Kankakee County informing people the building would be the future home for immigrants to the United States to reside.

“OUTRAGE was informed days ago, and now has CONFIRMED, the old Cigna building on Route 45/Convent Street in Bourbonnais across the street from Tri-Star Estates has been sold to a local developer who is going to change the building from a commercial office building to residential for immigrants to the U.S. to live in,” the Outrage Facebook post said.

According to Outrage of Kankakee County, it is a 27-year grassroots all volunteer nonpartisan General-Not-For-Profit government watchdog. “We go after local and state government no matter the party label,” its Facebook reads.

Darrel Bruck is responsible for the Facebook page, according to the group’s page.

Bruck is a founding member of Outrage.

Monday’s meeting started with public comment, which is usually later in the meeting.

Mayor Paul Schore knew why they were there and wanted to address the issue.

During 75 minutes of comments, village residents expressed anger that such a thing happened without any public input; why they were not informed; they didn’t want immigrants living in the village; and they asked if Gotion, the Chinese EV battery plant opening in Manteno, would use the building as its corporate headquarters.

The property referred to is the former home of Cigna and Gardant Management Solutions located at the southeast corner of the intersection of North Convent Drive and St. George Road (5000 North Road).

Gardant has since moved operations to the Executive Centre in downtown Kankakee.

“There have been no plans presented to the village. All of which would have to go through the planning commission, which hasn’t happened yet because there are no plans,” Schore said. “None of this is planned for. (The potential developer) came in and shared his thoughts.”

Schore said he explained the process the developer would need to do. There were never any plans shown.

“Despite what is on social media, again, this is not a done deal. It was absolutely unbelievable what was out there on social media,” Schore said.

“Innuendos, half-truths. Social media is a dangerous place to get news. I can’t imagine where some of this came from.”

Village resident Joe Fraser thought otherwise about social media.

“How many people would be here today if that didn’t hit social media, just curious? I’m talking about just residential. I’m not talking about Gotion,” he said. “How many people would be here if that wasn’t on social media?”

Schore said it was hard to comment when there were no plans, and there was nothing about it on the meeting agenda.

Fraser addressed concerns of the group.

“I understand that, but everybody here is very concerned about a certain piece of property being turned over from commercial to residential,” he said. “That happens to be in my backyard.

“You haven’t mentioned anything on the second, maybe he has, but what we don’t want to hear is that the plans went through, and this is what happens. There’s got to be accountability for everybody here. That is the turnout you have tonight is the concern it gets pushed through based on one premise and then the next premise is something all different.

“Darrel Bruck did bring it up. I understand he isn’t here tonight. I will say he is the reason everybody is here tonight. And I think rightfully so.”

<strong>RESIDENTS’ THOUGHTS</strong>

Ryan Krusinger, a resident of Prairie Chase subdivision and business owner, ran for trustee three years ago.

He asked if the board would put out a statement before a possible vote.

“There is a huge misconception, and I think I can speak for everybody here, is that you guys are saying there is no truth to this. No plans have been presented so we are not going to address it until plans are presented,” Krusinger said.

“However, I think it would ease a lot of people’s minds, if it is possible, for every trustee to formally put out a press release or something staying, ‘Hey, if this comes up, this is where we stand on this issue.’

“I also remind everybody in this room that there is an election on April 1, 2025, and to be vigilant, and people need to just be waking up in general and with other issues in town, about who they are going to vote for.”

Resident Jim Burks spoke to the inaction of the board.

“All we want is a commitment that this will not happen in our town,” he said. “… I don’t know what you people believe in, but it seems like it is nothing. You won’t say one way. You won’t say the other.”

Doug Wheeler said residents should keep track of their local elected officials.

“You need to hold their feet to the fire,” he said.

Someone in the audience asked how the trustees would vote to changing the zoning to residential at this time.

Jack Littrell, Jeff Keast, Randy King and Angie Serafini said at this time they would vote “no.” Trustee Bruce Greenlee abstained from the vote.

“At this time, no. But we have not had any information,” King said. “If you ask me to make decisions without all the facts, I don’t think you want me to be that.”

Trustee Rick Fischer said he lives close to the building.

“I live over there. That’s very close to me,” Fischer said. “You think I’m going to do something that’s going to hurt me? I’m looking out for all of Bourbonnais.”

Those attending the meeting wanted to know how they could keep up on village business.

They were told the village’s website has meeting agendas, minutes and other pertinent information. They also said to follow the village’s Facebook page.