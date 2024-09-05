Manteno names interim director of building and zoning

MANTENO — Manteno had been without a director of building and zoning since June 3 when Ryan Marion resigned his position to go into private business.

The vacancy was temporarily resolved at Tuesday’s village board meeting. By a 4-0 vote of the trustees, it approved the appointment of Chris LaRocque, village administrator, as interim director of building and zoning until the end of the fiscal year on April 30, 2025.

LaRocque said he’s been doing the job for the past three or four weeks, and he began his tenure with the village as director of building and zoning from 2012 to 2017.

“I did it for five years, so it’s kind of second nature,” he said.

Mayor Tim Nugent said the village received about six or seven applicants for the vacancy, but none had experience as a building inspector. In addition, the job could only be promised until the end of the fiscal year because of the April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election and the possibility of a new mayor.

The director of building and zoning is appointed by the mayor and approved by the village board.

“And with the training that’s involved, we’ve determined that the amount of time that Mr. LaRocque would have been involved in training, we would be better off and just have him do that position for the interim period,” Nugent said.

LaRocque will have a dual role as village administrator and director of building and zoning, and he will be compensated an additional $30,000 for the remaining seven months for the fiscal year.

“I’ve got 30 years of construction background prior to working for the village, so that’s why it kind of comes in second nature to me for the most part,” he said.

When Nugent was asked if he would seek reelection in 2025, he said, “Even if I said I was running, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to win. I’ve not said anything publicly, one way or the other.”