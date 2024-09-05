Kankakee Christmas parade time set

While the calendar only reads early September, Christmas is only about 100 days away.

And that means the third installment of the revised Kankakee Christmas Parade is moving from back burner to front burner as it is, in fact, exactly 100 days from today.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the date and time was announced for the parade headed by 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak.

The parade will start at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and travel its same path as the previous two years.

The downtown event, however, will have a new twist.

This year the event will feature a Mistletoe Market which will be held in the depot square location and operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a market inside the Kankakee Public Library.

The outdoor market will host food and merchandise vendors. The market is being headed by 6th Ward city council representative Kelly Johnson.

Johnson said after Tuesday’s meeting she has about 15 vendors signed up for the one-day event. She is hoping the number grows to 20-25.

“We just want to bring people downtown and enjoy the holiday fun,” she said.

Vendor costs are $125 for food sales and $40 for merchandise sales. Food vendors who already have a city license will not need a second food sales license.

The one-block area of East Merchant Street where the outdoor market will be hosted will be closed to traffic for the bulk of the day.

Marczak is hoping to increase the number of parade participants. He said the 2023 event had some 65 parade entries. He is hoping to increase the number to 100.