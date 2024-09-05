City adds new police officer

KANKAKEE — The newest member of the Kankakee Police Department was introduced Tuesday to the Kankakee City Council.

Travis Peach, 35, an eight-year resident of Bradley, was hired in April and recently completed his 16-week training program at the police academy in Champaign.

For the past five years, Peach, a 2007 graduate of Momence High School, has been a guard at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

He earned an associate’s degree in law enforcement in 2010 from Kankakee Community College.

His city hire makes his first job in law enforcement. He has now started his field training program.

“This has been my goal. Working at the county jail gave me a stepping stone to this,” he said prior to the council meeting. “I plan to be here a long time.”

He and his fiancée, Megan, have two children, Aubree, 8, and Brody, 4.

With his hire the Kankakee police force has 66 officers. Police Chief Chris Kidwell said the department is budgeted for 67.