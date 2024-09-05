3 bids for riverwalk: Project award on Sept. 16

KANKAKEE — There is good news and bad news when it comes to recent bid letting for Kankakee’s East Riverwalk.

The good news is three bids were received which is triple the number the project gained in April when only one construction company, BEAR Construction, bid on the project.

The BEAR bid had a $5.5 million project cost.

The bad news is each of the three bids received — from BEAR, of Rolling Meadows; Piggush-Simoneau Inc., of Kankakee; and Johnson Downs Construction Co., of Kankakee — were well over the sought-after $4 million range Mayor Chris Curtis had hoped to receive.

The bids range from the approximate $4.7 million from PSI, to $4.8 million from BEAR to $5.2 million from Johnson Downs.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Curtis said the bids still are being reviewed. He said with the Kankakee River Valley Regatta taking place this past weekend, there wasn’t enough time to go over the bids thoroughly.

Curtis said there are 10 alternative bids attached to the project. Alternative bids are additional aspects which could be included into the project. The mayor said it isn’t known now if zero, one, two or 10 of the alternative bids will be included.

He said those decisions are to be discussed.

The selection of any of the alternatives would add to the project cost, but not likely a significant amount, he said.

The goal is to have the recommended bid sent to the Kankakee City Council for the Sept. 16 meeting.

The goal remains having the riverwalk project completed by the time of the late-July 2025 Merchant Street MusicFest.

Curtis said riverwalk work cannot yet begin because the endangered mussels species are still being relocated, as required by the Illinois Department of the Natural Resources, so it was not necessary to rush through the bid review.

While there is still much review to take place, one thing remains clear with the mayor. He will not borrow money for this project.

He said grant funds, donations and cash reserves will be used.

When this project first came through the planning and design, it was expected it would cost in the $3 million to $3.5 million range. Prices for this park-like development at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue have obviously risen in a dramatic fashion.

With the lone bid in April, BEAR came in at $5,529,969, or about $2 million more than anticipated.

The city initially had plans for it to be ready for use by late-May 2025. The revised goal is that construction could be finished by mid- to late-summer 2025.

Recently, city engineer Neil Piggush said some project adjustments have been made. The location will not have public restrooms. Landscaping has been redesigned, and the permeable paving parking lot has been changed to asphalt. The river wall has been redesigned, and park lighting features changed to a more cost-effective design.