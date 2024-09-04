River equipment purchases displayed

KANKAKEE — With the return of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta this past weekend, Kankakee County will play a part in the continued success of the annual event.

A big part of that includes making the river more navigable and keeping the river an ideal riverboat racing venue.

Coincidentally, the county had three of its recently purchased equipment items to aid in the flood and sediment management of the river on display, as fans drove into River Road Park on the south side of the river.

The three pieces of equipment that were displayed were an articulated crawler crane, a HydroSeeder and a whole tree chipper. They weren’t hard to miss as the crane was flying flags high above the park.

The equipment was just a few of the many pieces that are in the process of being purchased through a $7-million grant secured by state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in 2022 for Illinois capital projects for the county’s Highways and Waterways Committee.

“We have roughly $1.4 million in equipment here already, with much more on the way,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. “Now is the time for the public to work with our [river advisory] committee of citizens to help prioritize the needed work as funds allow. More importantly, projects that allow us to use and enjoy a functioning river system with appropriate management.”

The money can only be used for bondable items, and the equipment is being purchased through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The purchase of the equipment is for future management of the river, and it’s separate from the planned dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch that is being done with an $1 million state grant.

Other equipment on the list includes an amphibious excavator, a boom truck for removing debris at bridges, a tree shredder and transport, a box truck, flat-bottom boat with a trailer, tug rescue boat, a tree shredder and a river gauge among other items.

Wheeler added that for the first time, Kankakee County will use this equipment and utilize its local 150 Operating Engineers at the highway and now waterways department, to target and perform critical maintenance on the county’s most precious resource.