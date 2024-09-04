Remembrance on the river bank

The morning sun glistened off the currents of the Kankakee River on Sunday, the second day of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta’s return, as dozens gathered along the riverbank to remember a life lost 25 years ago.

A red bench surrounded by flowers welcomed the family and friends of 15-year-old racer Jackie Grosso as they held a ceremony in her honor near the very site of the fatal accident that claimed her life in the 1999 Labor Day weekend regatta.

The bench, donated on behalf of the Herscher Athletic Department through private donations, will be placed at the river’s edge near the Kankakee Valley Boat Club in memory of Jackie, a member of Herscher’s Class of 2002.

“She loved the river so much,” said Elizabeth Lubben, Jackie’s close friend and classmate. “This is a great place to remember Jackie. I’m happy Jackie’s story is going to be remembered.”

In attendance were the members of Jackie’s family, including her parents, grandparents and siblings.

Her father, Bob Grosso, spoke to the crowd, sharing his acknowledgement of the risks as well as the thrill of the sport of boat racing — something he said Jackie enjoyed.

“I’ll remember this day forever,” Bob said. “I’m very proud of this community, this town and what was done here today.”

Lubben, who helped coordinate the regatta and the ceremony, also recognized two Herscher teachers and coaches, Kathy Schmidt and Joel Huizenga, for their support after the tragedy.

Schmidt, Huizenga and current Herscher High School principal, Brad Elliott, joined Lubben to present Jackie’s older brother, Rob, 41, now himself a Herscher High School teacher and cross country coach, with a check for $3,000 to benefit his team.

“This community [support] after the accident happened to now, is something you can’t repay,” Rob said. “It’s something that stays with you forever.”

At the ceremony’s end, hugs were exchanged, and tears were wiped as the family was surrounded by the many people whose lives Jackie touched.